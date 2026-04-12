What to do in Saline: Kerrytown Concerts, Walk/Run for ALS, Young Stars in Action and Much More

Here's what we found on our local community calendar this weekend.

...

12 events this week on our calendar: Tuesday, Apr 14 - Monday, Apr 20

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay up to date on local events and things to do.

FEATURED EVENTS

Active Against ALS Twinkie Run 5k Run/Walk - Sun Apr 19 9:00 am

Gallop Park

Join Active Against ALS for our Twinkie® Run at Gallop Park in Ann Arbor on April 19, 2026. The 5k Run/Walk begins at 9:00am.

Enjoy some Twinkies® while raising much needed funds for ALS research! Visit ActiveAgainstALS.org for more information, to register, or to make a donation.

12 and under free Adults $25 through April 5, $35 April 6-18, $45 day of the raceMore information, register, or donate here [more details]

Other Events

Board of Education Meeting - Tue Apr 14 6:30 pm

7265 N Ann Arbor St

The Saline Area Schools Board of Education meets for its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. in the media center. [more details]

The Janzen Boys – Open Fields Tour - Tue Apr 14 7:30 pm

Kerrytown Concert House

Father-and-son trio The Janzen Boys bring their warm harmonies and heartfelt storytelling to Kerrytown Concert House. Hailing from Winnipeg, Canada, the group has built a devoted following through captivating live performances that showcase their tight three-part harmonies and engaging stage presence. What began as a busking act at Winnipeg’s Forks Market has grown into a touring family band often compared to artists like Simon & Garfunkel, Neil Young, and the Barenaked Ladies. Known for deeply… [more details]

Whimsical Wednesday Storytime - Wed Apr 15 9:30 am

Saline District Library

Fun with stories, rhymes, songs, and more, developing early literacy skills with our young friends and their caregivers.

Registration for this storytime session will include the following dates: April 15, 22, 29, May 6, and 13.

Ages 3-5. Click here to register.

[more details]

Whimsical Wednesday Storytime - Wed Apr 15 10:30 am

Saline District Library

Fun with stories, rhymes, songs, and more, developing early literacy skills with our young friends and their caregivers.

Registration for this storytime session will include the following dates: April 15, 22, 29, May 6, and 13.

Ages 3-5. Click here to register.

[more details]

Håkon Kornstad, saxophone & operatic tenor – The Tenor Who Plays Tenor - Thu Apr 16 7:30 pm

Kerrytown Concert House

By using his imagination and a simple electronic device to record and play back loops as he performs, Håkon Kornstad realizes in concert the idea so aptly expressed by the title of his album Symphonies in My Head. His instrumental skill is unsurpassed: beautiful tone on whichever saxophone he selects, percussive sounds made by the use of the instrument’s keys and tonguing techniques, a colorful palette broadened by the expert use of overtones. Rhapsodic, improvised melodies glide over sonic… [more details]

"A Million Dreams Together" Showcase - Sat Apr 18 12:00 am

The Well Church

10 school age performers will present group songs, solos, a large skit and 5 small skits to show their love of performing and share their talents with audiences. Songs will include: A Million Dreams from The Greatest Showman, My Shot from Hamilton, Once Upon a December from Anastasia and We're All in This Together from High School Musical.

All tickets $10. Available at https://our.show/saplingsamdt

[more details]

Anchored in Faith Gala - Sat Apr 18 6:30 pm

St. Andrew

Attend the third annual Anchored in Faith Gala to support our school. With Lucy Ann Lance as our MC, and an Italian feast catered by Moveable Feast, this will be a night to remember! [more details]

Sopranos Kimwana Doner & Kira Slovaček in recital with pianist John Etsell – Reflections of Love, Hope and Resilience - Sat Apr 18 7:00 pm

Kerrytown Concert House

Sopranos Kimwana Doner and Kira Slovaček will present an eclectic program of classical vocal repertoire, featuring works by Verdi, Dvořák, Chopin, William Bolcom, and more! Join us at KCH for an entertaining evening exploring themes of passion, triumph, and adversity that celebrate the strength of the human condition.Kira Slovaček, sopranoKimwana Doner, sopranoJohn Etsell, pianoPrice: $30-40, Students: $20-30 [more details]

"A Million Dreams" Showcase - Sun Apr 19 2:00 pm

The Well Church

The SAPlings (Saline Area Players youngsters) Present "A Million Dreams Together" Showcase. 10 school age performers will present group songs, solos, a large skit and 5 small skits to show their love of performing and share their talents with audiences. Songs will include: A Million Dreams from The Greatest Showman, My Shot from Hamilton, Once Upon a December from Anastasia and We're All in This Together from High School Musical.

All tickets $10. Available at https://our.show/saplingsamdt [more details]

Ellen Rowe’s All About the Trio – But Not For Me: The Evolution of a Jazz Standard - Sun Apr 19 2:00 pm

Kerrytown Concert House

Sopranos Kimwana Doner and Kira Slovaček will present an eclectic program of classical vocal repertoire, featuring works by Verdi, Dvořák, Chopin, William Bolcom, and more! Join us for an entertaining evening as we explore themes of passion, triumph, and adversity, celebrating the strength of the human condition.

Prices; $30-40, Students: $20-30 [more details]

You're in the loop! For more things to do, or to post your own event, visit our Community Calendar.

More News from Saline