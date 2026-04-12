4-12-2026 10:56pm
Dress Saline's Flower Baskets in Red White and Blue
As the nation celebrates its 250th anniversary, you can help dress the town in red, white and blue.
Sponsor flower baskets in that will look perfect in patriotic colors for the Memorial Day Parade and July Fourth. Sponsor a hanging basket, cultivated by KBK Landscaping from Mid-May through early fall for $100. You can honor a loved one, celebrate your business or share your love for Saline.
Click here to pay for your basket and choose your sponsorship.
More News from Saline
- Sandra Wingate, Longtime Saline Resident, Worked at Citizens Bank and Maplewood Lanes, was a Charter Member of Saline-Brecon Friendship Guild Burial has taken place privately at Oakwood Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at Curtis Park on Monday, April 13th from 3:00 P.M. until 5:00 P.M.
- The Fine Print Bookshop Hosts An Evening With Local Author Pete Tiernan Tiernan signed copies of his latest novel, Arboriginals.