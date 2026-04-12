Dress Saline's Flower Baskets in Red White and Blue

As the nation celebrates its 250th anniversary, you can help dress the town in red, white and blue.

Sponsor flower baskets in that will look perfect in patriotic colors for the Memorial Day Parade and July Fourth. Sponsor a hanging basket, cultivated by KBK Landscaping from Mid-May through early fall for $100. You can honor a loved one, celebrate your business or share your love for Saline.

Click here to pay for your basket and choose your sponsorship.

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