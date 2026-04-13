Sandra Wingate, Longtime Saline Resident, Worked at Citizens Bank and Maplewood Lanes, was a Charter Member of Saline-Brecon Friendship Guild

Sandra “Sandy” Jean Wingate, a longtime resident of Saline, MI and recent resident of Millersville, MD, passed away in the loving care of her family on Saturday, April 4, 2026. She was 87 years old.

Born May 9, 1938 in Alton, Illinois, Sandra was born to parents Walter S. and Margaret E. (nee. Kuehl) Ohley. Sandy was a 1960 graduate of DePauw University in Greencastle, Indiana. On August 13, 1960, she married Gerald (Gerry) L. Wingate in Vandalia, Illinois. They celebrated 53 years of marriage before Gerry’s passing in 2013.

Sandy’s careers included her time as a teller at Citizen’s Bank in Saline; purchasing agent for the restaurant of Maplewood Lanes; purchasing agent for Crescive Die and Tool; and holiday decorator for the JLHudson store. She was a Charter Member of the Saline-Brecon Friendship Guild.

She is survived by her son, Michael C. Wingate; daughter, Laura E. (Robert W.) Zimmerman, and four granddaughters; Sarah W. Sanders, Emily E. Wingate, Rachael E. Perdue, and Kayla L. Zimmerman.

Burial has taken place privately at Oakwood Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at Curtis Park., 440 W. Michigan Ave, Saline on Monday, April 13th from 3:00 P.M. until 5:00 P.M.

Memorial contributions in Sandra’s name are encouraged to: Colonial Williamsburg;

https://www.colonialwilliamsburg.org/about/history-of-colonial-williamsburg/

To leave a memory you have of Sandra or to sign her guestbook, please visit www.rbfhsaline.com

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