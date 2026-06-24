Greater Ann Arbor Showcase of New & Remodeled Homes This Weekend

ANN ARBOR – A wide variety of spectacular homes and projects will be open for tours at this year’s annual Showcase of Homes. Homes will be open for one weekend only, on June 27 & 28, 2026. The Greater Ann Arbor area’s annual Showcase of New & Remodeled Homes and Outdoor Living event gives people a first-hand connection to newly constructed homes, custom builders, remodelers and landscape design/build professionals, while experiencing their finished products.

The event features two outdoor living spaces, four large-scale remodels, four stunning custom homes, and seven beautiful new construction models.

The homes are in Ann Arbor, Chelsea, Dexter, Pinckney, Saline, and Whitmore Lake. A Google map is online to help plan your route, with previews of all 17 homes are online at www.ShowcaseofHomes.net. Visitors will be given the event magazine with maps and directions, and more local home improvement resources upon arrival. The public can learn about design concepts, explore the latest trends, and connect with leading local professionals to answer questions about their future home purchase or improvements.

The event runs from 11am to 5pm on Saturday and Sunday, June 27 and 28, 2026.

A $10 admission fee valid for all homes on both days. Ages 16 & under are free. Tickets can be purchased in advance at BRAG Ann Arbor at 179 Little Lake Drive, Ann Arbor (M-F) or online (additional fees apply online). Tickets will also be sold at all homes, cash or check only. The homes may be toured in any order.

Organizers at BRAG Ann Arbor expect hundreds of curious neighbors and interested clients to visit over the weekend. Visitors enjoy this unique opportunity to consult directly with local designers and builders specializing in remodels, additions, and high-performance custom homes. In addition, participants can explore and compare various home models, building options, and residential neighborhoods. Visitors should plan to respect parking restrictions and can call BRAG Ann Arbor with any questions at 734-996-0100.

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