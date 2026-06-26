PRESS RELEASE: Rumpsa Steps Down, Bruski Emerges as Foundation Executive Director

The Foundation for Saline Area Schools (FSAS) is entering an exciting new chapter as it prepares to celebrate its 40th anniversary during the 2026-27 school year, welcoming new leadership to guide the organization into the future.

Founded in 1987, FSAS is an independent nonprofit organization dedicated to enhancing educational opportunities for students across the district. Through fundraising events and donor support, the Foundation provides seed funding for innovative classroom projects, enrichment opportunities, and experiential programs that would not otherwise be possible through traditional school district funding sources.

FSAS has invested in hundreds of initiatives benefiting students across all Saline Area Schools. The organization awards an average of $100,000 annually through grants that encourage creativity, innovation, and student-centered learning.

Saline Area Schools Superintendent, Rachel Kowalski, spoke on the importance of the partnership with FSAS, stating, “The foundation provides critical support for innovative classroom and district programs. Funds from the foundation help educators bring classroom learning to life. The 2026-27 school year serves as an important milestone for the foundation, marking their 40th year of meaningful grant-making for Saline Area Schools."

After four years as Executive Director of FSAS and more than 14 years of service to the Saline Area Schools community as both a district employee and dedicated volunteer, Stacey Rumpsa retires from her role effective June 30, 2026. Beginning July 1, Angela Bruski assumes the role of Executive Director, bringing her passion for education, community engagement, and student success to the foundation's mission.

During Rumpsa's leadership, FSAS expanded community engagement, strengthened donor relationships, and advanced projects supporting literacy, STEM education, student wellness, accessibility, and innovative teaching practices. The foundation also continued to grow signature fundraising events and alumni programs that connect generations of Saline graduates and supporters.

"It has been an honor to serve the foundation and the Saline community," said Rumpsa. "I am grateful for the many partnerships and supporters who make this work possible, and I am excited to see the foundation continue to grow under Angela's leadership."

"I am honored to step into this role and build upon the work of those who came before me," said Bruski. "FSAS has a remarkable history of investing in students and educators, and I look forward to working alongside our community to support opportunities that help them thrive."

In addition, Carolyn McFarlane will conclude her three-year tenure as president of the Foundation's Board of Trustees this summer. Beginning in August, Lindsay Schultz will serve as board president. During her tenure, McFarlane helped guide the Foundation through a period of growth and continued community engagement.

"We are deeply grateful for Stacey's years of service and leadership," said McFarlane. "We look forward to welcoming Angela as Executive Director and continuing the Foundation's mission."

As the organization looks ahead to its 40th anniversary year, FSAS leaders are focused on honoring the volunteers, educators, donors, sponsors, and community members who have contributed to its success while continuing to invest in opportunities that help Saline students thrive.

"It is an honor to serve as board president and build upon the strong leadership of those who came before me," said Schultz. "As we celebrate 40 years of impact, we look forward to continuing to invest in opportunities that help Saline students learn, grow, and thrive."

FSAS invites community members, alumni, parents, businesses, and supporters to join in celebrating its 40th anniversary, beginning with the annual Fall Luncheon, a free event tentatively scheduled for October 29. Additional details will be announced soon.

For more information about the Foundation for Saline Area Schools, upcoming events, volunteer opportunities, or ways to stay connected to its mission, visit supportfsas.org.

About the Foundation for Saline Area Schools

The Foundation for Saline Area Schools is a nonprofit organization that provides private seed funding for educational enrichment opportunities, innovative teaching grants, and district-wide initiatives that enhance the quality of education throughout Saline Area Schools. Since 1987, the Foundation has partnered with educators, families, alumni, businesses, and community members to help make Saline schools the best possible place for students to learn, grow, and succeed.

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