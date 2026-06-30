Saline Police Leadership Recognize Officer Who Showed Demonstrated Calm Under Pressure

Saline's newest patrol officer, Cameron Bauer, was honored by the police department leadership before the City Council at last Monday's meeting.

Bauer, standing with his wife Courtney and daughters, Helene and Aurora, were honored by Police Chief Marlene Radzik and Deputy Chief Andrew Hartwig for meritorious service.

Chief Radzik described his deed, which involved a young child riding a scooter in the dark on Michigan Avenue in traffic.

"While conducting a traffic stop, Officer Bauer observed a child riding a scooter in an active traffic lane. He immediately ensured the child's safety by guiding her out of the roadway and maintaining a calm, reassuring presence," Radzik said.

During the interaction, Bauer recognized the child was autistic and adjusted his communication to ensure the child was comfortable and understood.

"Drawing on information from a previous call for service, Officer Bauer quickly identified the child's address and coordinated with Officer (Dan) Fenske to reunite her safely with their family. The officers made prompt contact with the parents, explained the situation with professionalism and sensitivity, and ensured the child was returned home safely," Radzik said. "Officer Bauer's diligence reflects sound judgment and a strong commitment to protecting vulnerable members of our community. The actions of Officer Bauer demonstrated exceptional awareness, patience, and dedication to Public Safety. Officer Bauer's compassionate response reflects the high standards of this department."

He was also congratulated by Deputy Chief Hartwig.

Officer Bauer was invited to make a few remarks to council.

"I've been working here since December. It's been a pleasure and I appreciate working for a community that is so supportive of our Police Department," Bauer said.

He was then invited to shake hands of council members and City Manager Dan Swallow.

Bauer began with the Saline Police Department in December. Previously, he had worked at Washtenaw Community College as a police officer, and then he worked as director of the Siena Heights Public Safety Department.

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