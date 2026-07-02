Celebrate America's 250th Birthday Thursday in Downtown Saline

Celebrate America's 250th birthday with a free community concert and event Thursday evening in downtown Saline.

Saline Main Street has partnered with the City of Saline, the Saline American Legion and other parties on the event, which begins at 6:30 p.m.

LIke always, Saline Main Street presents the free Salty Summer Sounds concert in the Farmers Market Parking Lot across from Carrigan Cafe. Ferrario will bring their classic-rock crowd-favorites to Saline.

Bring your lawn chairs.

At 6:30 p.m., the America 250 short program begins, but Founding Father Ben Franklin is expected to be in attendance by 6 p.m.

Mayor Brian Marl, emcee of the program,is expected to take the state around 6:30 p.m. The American Legion Color Guard will raise the flag and present the colors. Marl is expected to lead the crowd in the Pledge of Allegiance.

Singer Carla Margolis will sing the Star-Spangled Banner. Marl and Congresswoman Debbie Dingel will give remarks before Saline Main Street's Jill Durnen hands the event off to Ferrario.

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