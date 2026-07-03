Jenna Huetteman Named To President's List at Miami University

OXFORD, OH -- Jenna Huetteman from Saline was named to the Miami University spring 2026 President's List.

Miami University students ranked in the top 3% of undergraduate students within each division for the spring 2026 semester have been named to the President's List, recognizing academic excellence.

Nationally recognized as one of the most outstanding undergraduate institutions, Miami University is a public university located in Oxford, Ohio. With a student body of over 22,600 undergraduate and 2,200 graduate students, Miami effectively combines a wide range of strong academic programs with faculty who love to teach and the personal attention ordinarily found only at much smaller institutions.

Established in 1809, Miami University is consistently ranked among the top 50 national public universities by the U.S. News & World Report for providing students with an Ivy League-quality education at a public school price. Located in quintessential college town Oxford, Ohio-with regional campuses in Hamilton and Middletown, a learning center in West Chester, and a European study center in Luxembourg-Miami serves more than 22,600 undergraduates across more than 100 areas of study, and more than 2,200 graduate students through 78 master's and doctoral degree programs. At this comprehensive research university, students engage and conduct research with premiere teacher-scholars. Miami adds $2.3 billion each year to Ohio's economy through innovative partnerships and job creation. Miami is an NCAA Division I school, serving more than 500 student-athletes across 19 varsity sports. For more information, visit MiamiOH.edu.

More News from Saline