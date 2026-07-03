Virginia Linder, Mother of 8, Loved Vacations with Family, Sharing Great Food and Bird Watching

Virginia “Ginny” Linder, age 98, of Saline, Michigan passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 25, 2026. Born in Calumet-Laurium, Michigan on February 9, 1928 to Mathias and Rose Wertin, Ginny was proud of her Keweenaw roots and loved to visit there. A graduate of University of Michigan she was a member of Alpha Omicron Pi Sorority and continued to be involved with the organization, along with the UofM alumni, for many years. It was on campus at UofM where she met her beloved late husband Robert “Bob” Linder.

They wed in 1951 and had 70 joyous years together loving their 8 children, 12 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. She resided in Ann Arbor for 20 years before retiring to Saline and Port Charlotte, Florida. She loved entertaining and laughing with family and friends, playing cards and games and sharing good food. She loved vacations with the family and traveling and exploring by both camper and boat. Flower gardens and bird watching gave her great joy along with visiting parks, historical sites and antique shops.

Ginny is survived by six of her children; Kathy Bradley (Bruce), James Linder (Laura), Susan Sowa (Paul), Gregory Linder (Sharon), Michael Linder (Vicky), Richard Linder (Julie) and she was preceded in death by her daughter Mary Linder Corp and son Robert J. Linder.

Friends may join the family for a time of visitation on Friday, July 17th from 10:30 A.M. to 11:30 A.M. at St. Andrew Catholic Church in Saline, MI. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:30 A.M. with Fr. John Linden as Celebrant. Following the Mass, inurnment will take place in the St. Andrew Church Columbarium. A luncheon will also be held at the Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Ginny’s name may be made to St. Andrew Catholic Church, and envelopes will be available at the gathering. To leave a memory you have of Ginny, to sign her online guestbook or for directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com

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