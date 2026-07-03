Saline Native Doris Cook Taught Home Economics at Almont High School, Coached Girls Basketball Team to League Title

Doris Wilma Cook passed away peacefully on May 25th, 2026, in Pontiac, Michigan at the age of 96. Doris was born in Saline, Michigan, on December 3rd, 1929, to Herman and Otilda (Kohler) Alber. A graduate of Saline High School along with her future husband George L. Cook whom she married in 1953, she received a bachelor's degree from Central Michigan University in 1952, taught home economics at Almont High School and coached their girls' basketball team to an undefeated season and the 1954 league championship.

A resident of Rochester, Michigan, for 57 years, she and George created a loving home for their four children, Kathleen Sue (Dan Oprian), Steven, Daniel (Paula Cook), and David (Vanessa Collier), and their ten grandchildren: Michael and Andrew; Alexandra, Stella and Everett; Joshua (Lillian) and Sami; Emma, Olivia and Charles. Upon George's retirement in 1991, Doris and George bought a condominium on Lake Michigan in Glen Arbor where they spent the summers welcoming their children's families on fun-filled vacations. Doris's favorite pastime was quilting, and she recently gifted her collection of beautiful quilts to her family, creating a lasting memory for her loved ones.

Doris was preceded in death by her beloved husband, George L. Cook (2004) and her three siblings, Lauren, Raymond, and Luella. She is survived by her four loving children and ten grandchildren.

Services for the immediate family will be held in Saline, Michigan, on a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Leelanau Conservancy.

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