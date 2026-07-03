Dean Girbach Announces He Won't Seek Re-Election to Saline City Council, Files Lawsuit

Citing an ongoing legal dispute with the city, Dean Girbach will not seek re-election to the Saline City Council.

Girbach is the council’s longest-serving member.

“After much thought and reflection, I have decided not to seek another term on the Saline City Council. Serving our community has been one of the greatest honors of my life. I am grateful to everyone who placed their trust in me and to the many residents who have shared their ideas, concerns, and hopes for our city’s future,” Girbach wrote on his Facebook page. “Together, we have worked to preserve important community assets, ask difficult questions, and advocate for greater transparency, accountability, and fiscal responsibility in local government.”

Ironically, one of the issues that first drew him into local politics is the same one that led him to leave the council. In 1997, Girbach told The Saline Reporter: “I have observed city government through the difficulties my family had with the city, and I think now is a good time for the municipality to change and improve. I have noticed a growing division between the government and residents.”

The matter involved his family’s efforts to prevent the city from taking their property for a parking lot behind the redevelopment of the Bill Kinley property, which later included what became Mac’s and Carrigan Cafe. The issue resurfaced recently in connection with Tyler Kinley and the city as part of a public-private partnership for a gathering space that includes that strip of city-owned property. Girbach has asserted that if the development does not continue to use the property as a parking lot, a clause in the agreement would revert ownership back to the Girbach family.

Girbach said stepping away from the council was not an easy decision.

“As the legal matter between myself and the city has continued, it has become increasingly important that I protect my family’s financial interests. I entered the negotiation process believing the matter could be resolved based on the framework and understandings reached during prior discussions. When those commitments were not honored and the city chose to abandon that negotiated framework, I was left with no reasonable alternative but to continue defending my family’s interests through the legal process. Under those circumstances, I do not believe it is appropriate to seek another term on the council while this matter remains unresolved,” Girbach wrote.

He also criticized the current council majority.

“I have also come to recognize that my values and approach to public service have increasingly diverged from those of the current council majority. I believe effective leadership requires transparency, accountability, fiscal discipline, respectful debate, and the courage to ask difficult questions on behalf of the public. Too often, I have found those principles taking a back seat to maintaining the status quo. While I respect that others may hold a different view, I can no longer in good conscience continue serving in an environment that no longer reflects the values I believe are essential to good governance,” he wrote. He pledged to continue advocating for transparent government and responsible stewardship of tax dollars.

Saline voters will elect three city council members and a mayor in the November election. Girbach had previously floated the possibility of running for mayor. So far, only incumbent Mayor Brian Marl and former Board of Education President Michael McVey have announced their candidacies.

The terms of Girbach, Janet Dillon and Nicole Rice expire at the end of the year. The Saline Post has not confirmed Rice’s plans, though she has acted as if she is running. Dillon has been noncommittal when asked. Bret Pollington, who finished fourth among six candidates in the last municipal election, said he plans to run. Candidates must file nominating petitions by 4 p.m. July 21.

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