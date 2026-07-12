What to do in Saline - Fiddlers Show Downtown, Golf, Kids on the Range, Adventure in Bookland, Steel City Rovers and More

Does it feel like summer yet? Remember back in February? We wanted this! Here's what you'll find on this week's calendar.

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14 events this week on our calendar: Tuesday, Jul 14 - Monday, Jul 20

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FEATURED EVENTS

Kids on the Range Day - Sat Jul 18 9:00 am

Tri-County Sportsmen's League

Online pre-registration required: $25 till July 1, and $35 from July 1 on.Our mission is to introduce kids 8-18 to the fun of sport shooting in a safe and fun environment. The first 60 kids, ages 8-18, who apply are treated to a half-day on our outdoor ranges, where they receive one-on-one coaching.

The kids are divided into teams of five and are assigned to ranges by age:

• 8-11 go to Archery, Pistol, and Rifle

• 12-18 go to Action/Large Caliber, Pin Shoot, and Trap

In addition to providing… [more details]

Other Events

Stroller Stories - Mon Jul 13 9:30 am

Saline District Library

Let's go for a stroller walk on the library's trails! We'll enjoy stories and rhymes, and stop along the way for stories.

This program will take place outdoors, so bring a water bottle to stay hydrated and wear walking shoes. Our walk may include unpaved trails. Meet at the northwest entrance, closest to the Middle School. In case of inclement weather, this program will be canceled.

Registration for this storytime session will include the following dates: July 13, 20, 27; August 3… [more details]

Adventures in Bookland: Amazon Animals - Mon Jul 13 4:30 pm

Saline District Library

A book discussion group for independent readers; discuss the books and participate in themed activities. This month, we will read Amazon Animals by National Geographic Kids.

Books for individual sessions will be available four weeks in advance. Please visit the youth desk to pick up a copy to read before the book discussion.

Kindergarten-2nd grade. Click here to register.

[more details]

Tween & Teen Zine Workshop - Mon Jul 13 6:30 pm

Saline District Library

Make your own underground publication in the form of zine to take home and share with your friends! This program is for tweens and teens who are excited about writing, drawing, or creating things to share. No experience necessary!

Ages 8-18. Click here to register.

[more details]

Stitches & Knots: Knitting and Crochet - Mon Jul 13 6:30 pm

Saline District Library

Join us monthly for a knitting and crochet group! All skill levels are welcome. If you have learned the basics and want tips, or are experienced and looking for company while you create, this is the group for you. This is an informal and welcoming group and a chance to meet others interested in fiber arts.

No registration is required. [more details]

The Chosen Season 4 - Wed Jul 15 6:30 pm

Christ Our King Lutheran Church

Watch and discuss the acclaimed series The Chosen. You have the option to attend either in person or virtually via Zoom.

When: Wednesday nights, July 8 through August 26, 6:30 – 8:30 PM.

Starts: Promptly at 6:30. Doors will be open at 6:15 so you can come grab something to drink and find a seat to get settled.

Where: Family Life Center - enter east side entrance across the parking lot from the play structure

Registration: Register at chosen.c-o-k.org. There is no cost to… [more details]

Tot Spot Storytime - Thu Jul 16 10:00 am

Saline District Library

Toddlers and caregivers join in the storytime fun with Tot Time! Featuring stories, songs, movement, and more, this interactive storytime is designed for children ages 24-36 months. Build early literacy skills, practice being in a group setting, and enjoy storytime together.

Registration for this storytime session will include the following dates: July 16, 23, 30; August 6. Registration is requested and includes all sessions.

Ages 2-3 years. Click here to register. [more details]

Outdoor Explorers - Thu Jul 16 10:45 am

Saline District Library

Come explore the world outside of SDL! We will meet on the library's patio each week to explore, read about, and complete projects related to the natural world.

Siblings are welcome, but projects will be limited to registered participants aged 3-6 years. Please register all 3- to 6-year-olds for each week you plan to attend.

In the event of inclement weather, the event will be canceled.

Ages 3-6 with a caregiver. Click here to register. [more details]

GriefShare Support Group Meeting - Thu Jul 16 6:30 pm

Christ Our King Lutheran Church

The death of loved ones is one of the most difficult challenges to walk through, but it is not impossible to navigate through these times with God’s help and direction. 𝙄𝙛 𝙮𝙤𝙪, 𝙤𝙧 𝙖 𝙛𝙧𝙞𝙚𝙣𝙙 𝙤𝙧 𝙖𝙘𝙦𝙪𝙖𝙞𝙣𝙩𝙖𝙣𝙘𝙚, 𝙖𝙧𝙚 𝙜𝙧𝙞𝙚𝙫𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙡𝙤𝙨𝙨 𝙤𝙛 𝙖 𝙡𝙤𝙫𝙚𝙙 𝙤𝙣𝙚, 𝙬𝙚 𝙚𝙣𝙘𝙤𝙪𝙧𝙖𝙜𝙚 𝙮𝙤𝙪 𝙩𝙤 𝙥𝙖𝙧𝙩𝙞𝙘𝙞𝙥𝙖𝙩𝙚 𝙞𝙣 𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙨𝙚 𝙨𝙚𝙨𝙨𝙞𝙤𝙣𝙨. Our Grief Share leaders have experience, both personally and as facilitators. Please contact Pastor Don at 734.355.0662 for more information. [more details]

Salty Summer Sounds featuring the Saline Fiddlers - Thu Jul 16 7:00 pm

W Henry Parking Lot

🎻 A hometown favorite returns!This week, our very own internationally acclaimed Saline Fiddlers bring their incredible talent, energy, and showmanship to Salty Summer Sounds.Featuring everything from folk and bluegrass to Celtic and American classics, this is one performance you won't want to miss.📅 Thursday, July 16🕖 7:00 PM📍 Downtown SalineCome celebrate one of Saline's most beloved traditions with us! [more details]

Family Fun Storytime - Fri Jul 17 10:30 am

Saline District Library

Drop-in fun with stories, rhymes, songs, and more, developing early literacy skills with friends and their caregivers.

This storytime will take place outside in our shaded pavilion. In case of inclement weather, we will move inside to the Youth Program Room.

The summer storytime session includes the following dates: July 17, 24, 31; August 7.

Ages 0-7. No registration required.

[more details]

The Great Summer Read: Jurassic Park - Sat Jul 18 10:00 am

Saline District Library

The Great Summer Read is a joint reading program for teens and adults with fun activities, trivia, and prizes. We are reading Jurassic Park by Michael Crichton, and there will be weekly trivia questions based on the book starting Saturday, July 4. Every correct answer will earn an entry into prize drawings!

Click here to register. [more details]

The Steel City Rovers Live! - Sat Jul 18 8:00 pm

Stony Lake Brewing Co.

Saline's favorite live music series is back! Acoustic Routes Concerts is thrilled to bring the Steel City Rovers back to Stony Lake Brewing for an unforgettable night of music.

Hailing from Hamilton, Ontario, the Steel City Rovers have legal claim to their own unique, foot-stomping genre: "Celtibilly."

They seamlessly fuse traditional Celtic music with North American roots, bluegrass, and folk. Known for their powerful, emotive vocals and a commanding, raucous live presence, they effortlessly… [more details]

Saline Main Street’s 3rd Annual Golf Outing Fundraiser! - Sun Jul 19 9:00 am

Brookside Golf Course

⛳️ Join us for Saline Main Street’s 3rd Annual Golf Outing Fundraiser!📅 Sunday, July 19, 2026⏰ Tee Time: 9:00 AM📍 Brookside Golf Course, SalineWe are looking for golfers, sponsors, and raffle prize donations to make this event a success!$75 Individual | $300 Foursome🏌️ Sponsor Holes $100 Carts $200Support a great cause while enjoying a fun day on the course—all proceeds benefit Saline Main Street, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit supporting our downtown and local businesses.⛳️ Sign up for the 2026 Saline… [more details]

You're in the loop! For more things to do, or to post your own event, visit our Community Calendar.

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