Get Out of the House, And the Heat
Get out of the house and the heat tonight at Emagine Saline.
Tickets are $11.
Here's what's showing
Disclosure Day - 9:25 p.m. PG-13
Evil Dead Burn - 7:10 and 10 p.m. Rated R
Minions & Monsters - 6:45 and 9:15 p.m. PG
Moana - 5:30 and 8:15 p.m. PG
Supergirl - 67:20 and 9 p.m. PG-13
Young Washington - 5:35, 7:45 and 8:40 p.m. PG-13
Toy Story 5 - 6:30 p.m. and 9:05 p.m. PG
My Neighbor Totoro - 7 p.m. G
More News from Saline
- Saline Real Estate Update Through June 2026 Inventory levels and buyer demand continue to drive price action and days on market. Buyers have factored in rates staying about the same.
- Dillon, Pollington, Burgess Running for Saline City Council All three candidates were seen asking residents to sign their petitions after Monday's council meeting.