Get out of the house and the heat tonight at Emagine Saline.

Tickets are $11.

Here's what's showing

Disclosure Day - 9:25 p.m. PG-13

Evil Dead Burn - 7:10 and 10 p.m. Rated R

Minions & Monsters - 6:45 and 9:15 p.m. PG

Moana - 5:30 and 8:15 p.m. PG

Supergirl - 67:20 and 9 p.m. PG-13

Young Washington - 5:35, 7:45 and 8:40 p.m. PG-13

Toy Story 5 - 6:30 p.m. and 9:05 p.m. PG

My Neighbor Totoro - 7 p.m. G

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