Only Two Candidates for 3 Saline City Council Spots

The filing deadline came and went on Tuesday. Rumors had the number of candidates for Saline City Council increasing from the three candidates known to be circulating petitions last week. Instead, there are fewer.

Nothing changed in Saline's Mayoral race, where incumbent Brian Marl will face former Saline Board of Education President Michael McVey.

In the city council race, incumbent Janet Dillon, Bret Pollington and Daniel Burgess were listed as candidates for the three open positions on the county clerk website. But on Tuesday afternoon, Pollington announced on Facebook that he was pulling his name from the ballot.

Now, there are two candidates for the three positions.

It could mean that Dillon and Burgess will cruise to victory, and council will have to appoint a member to fill the seven-person council. A write-in candidacy remains possible.

According to the state, an individual who wishes to seek nomination or election with write-in votes

to a federal, state, county, city, township, village, or school office, other than a precinct candidate position, is required to file a Declaration of Intent

with the appropriate election official by 4 p.m. on the second Friday preceding the election.

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