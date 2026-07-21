Saline School Board Election Set

Saline voters will elect four members to the Board of Education this November.

Five members are running for three four-year seats on the board - and all of them are new.

Carl Spina, Afifa Corrigan, Christy Lilllie, Matt Shoemaker and Andrea $. Roe are the candidates.

There are three candidates for one two-year seat. Current School Board President Timothy Austin, Charlie Hirst and Deandre Calvert are seeking election.

Michael McVey and Lauren Gold chose not to seek re-election. Nate Hanson, appointed to the board to replace Brad Gerbe, decided not to run.

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