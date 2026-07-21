Saline School Board Election Set
Saline voters will elect four members to the Board of Education this November.
Five members are running for three four-year seats on the board - and all of them are new.
Carl Spina, Afifa Corrigan, Christy Lilllie, Matt Shoemaker and Andrea $. Roe are the candidates.
There are three candidates for one two-year seat. Current School Board President Timothy Austin, Charlie Hirst and Deandre Calvert are seeking election.
Michael McVey and Lauren Gold chose not to seek re-election. Nate Hanson, appointed to the board to replace Brad Gerbe, decided not to run.
More News from Saline
- Only Two Candidates for 3 Saline City Council Spots There are just two candidates for the three open spots on Saline City Council.
- Vote on Mill Pond May Have to Wait Despite city council months ago deciding the Saline River Dam should be on the ballot, it's looking less likely for November.