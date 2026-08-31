What to do in Saline - It's Fair Week in Saline

It's the week of the Saline Community Fair - but that's not all. Check out what's happening in and around Saline.

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15 events this week on our calendar: Tuesday, Sep 1 - Monday, Sep 7

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SASC September/October Newsletter now available - Tue Sep 1 12:00 am

7190 N. Maple Rd.

Find our September/October newsletter at salineseniors.org/newsletter. [more details]

Teen Subscription Boxes - Tue Sep 1 9:00 am

Saline District Library

Sign up for our Teen Subscription Box, and our teen librarian will pick out a book just for you and pack it up with some goodies and prizes.

Boxes will be available for pick up on the first of the month. The books will be checked out to you at that time.

Register and answer questions to help us find a great match for you! You will receive an email when your subscription box is ready for pickup.

Click here to register. [more details]

Memory Cafe - Tue Sep 1 2:00 pm

4001 Ann Arbor Saline Rd

Memory Cafés are a comfortable, social gathering in dementia friendly venues that allow people experiencing memory loss and a loved one to connect, socialize, and build new support networks. Cafés are free to attend and welcome to all. 2-4pmSnacks and Entertainment Provided [more details]

Functional Fitness Class - Tue Sep 1 4:30 pm

Liberty School

Do you live to exercise? Unless you're an elite athlete you probably answered no. Most people exercise to improve their quality of life. That's the focus of Functional Fitness. The exercises executed in this class help train muscles to perform everyday activities safely and efficiently by targeting major muscle groups. Please bring a mat and hand weights (if you would like to use them) to class. Instructor: Kathy MettaClass runs weekly on Tuesdays, September 1-October 20 (8 sessions.) 4:30-5:15… [more details]

Saline Fair - Saline Schools Day - Wed Sep 2 10:00 am

Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds

Here's the schedule for Wednesday 10:00 a.m. Admission Begins – $5 Admission all day 11 years and up OR free admission if wearing Saline Schools gear 10:00 a.m. Cement Slab Tractor Pull – Grandstands 10:00 a.m. Merchant’s Building Open 10:00 a.m. Pig Club Judging – Building B – Followed by Open Hogs 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Individuals with Different Abilities Activities – (Supported by Nu2U Again) Ride Special/Individuals with Different Abilities & Helper 12:00-2:00 p.m. only 11 a.m.,… [more details]

Saline Fair - Saline Schools Day - Wed Sep 2 10:00 am

Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds

Here's the schedule for Wednesday 10:00 a.m. Admission Begins – $5 Admission all day 11 years and up OR free admission if wearing Saline Schools gear 10:00 a.m. Cement Slab Tractor Pull – Grandstands 10:00 a.m. Merchant’s Building Open 10:00 a.m. Pig Club Judging – Building B – Followed by Open Hogs 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Individuals with Different Abilities Activities – (Supported by Nu2U Again) Ride Special/Individuals with Different Abilities & Helper 12:00-2:00 p.m. only 11 a.m.,… [more details]

Basic Drawing for Adults Class - September Class - Wed Sep 2 6:00 pm

Liberty School

Would you like to improve your drawing skills? Learning how to draw using basic fundamentals can set you on a path to drawing better and developing faster. Drawing using basic shapes, you build your subject from the inside out! Create more dynamic illustrations using perspective drawing techniques and shadowing to create depth. This class also explores using different mediums (Pen & Ink, Colored pencils, Watercolor Washes, and Markers) to finish up your illustrations. All supplies are included!… [more details]

Beginner & Intermediate Adult Watercolor Class - Thu Sep 3 10:00 am

Liberty School

This ongoing class is for beginner and intermediate painters. We will learn about materials, color mixing, values and layering. If you’ve had some experience with watercolors, we explore a variety of wet and dry brush techniques through demonstrations and hands-on teaching. Subject matter includes landscapes, wildlife, flowers, etc. Material list will be provided. Paper Fee: $7 (if needed.) Class runs Thursdays in September from 10 am-1 pm (4 classes.) New students are welcome to come to class… [more details]

Saline Fair - Children's Day - Thu Sep 3 10:00 am

Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds

10:00 a.m. Admission Begins 10:00 a.m. Merchant’s Building Open 10:00 – noon Touch a Truck – Front Parking Lot 10:00 am - 1:00 pm Children’s Activities – Building B and Building E 12:00 pm- 8:00 pm D & M Chainsaw Creations 12:30, 4 & 6:30 p.m. The Comedy Farm Magic Review 2:00 & 6:00 p.m. Muxlow Reptile Show 2:00 – 5:30 p.m. Smokin Hot Gun Slingers 3 Stage Main Match – Horse Arena 4:00 p.m. Rides Open to Public 5:00 p.m. Beer Barn is open until 10 p.m. (last call 9 p.m.) … [more details]

Meditation Classes at SASC - Thu Sep 3 1:30 pm

7190 N. Maple Rd.

Meditation builds focus and awareness, essential conditions for a clear and stable mind. Meditation helps us more honestly engage with ourselves and the world around us. These classes offer hands-on experience with the basic elements of meditation using the breath and techniques for coping with distracted or drowsy moments. Classes are open to all - newcomers to meditation, long time meditators, and those looking for group meditation with others. Leave feeling peaceful and relaxed. Register at… [more details]

Pickleball Beginner Workshop - Thu Sep 3 3:00 pm

7190 N. Maple Rd.

Whether you're brand new to pickleball or looking to sharpen your skills, this fun and welcoming clinic is the perfect place to learn! Instructor Sally Spies, a retired teacher with a passion for pickleball, is passionate about helping players build confidence, improve their game, and enjoy every minute on the court. Sally also teaches at the Ann Arbor Senior Center. Lessons will be held at the new outdoor courts across from the Saline Area Senior Center, weather permitting. Please wear… [more details]

GriefShare Support Group Meeting - Thu Sep 3 6:30 pm

Christ Our King Lutheran Church

The death of loved ones is one of the most difficult challenges to walk through, but it is not impossible to navigate through these times with God’s help and direction. 𝙄𝙛 𝙮𝙤𝙪, 𝙤𝙧 𝙖 𝙛𝙧𝙞𝙚𝙣𝙙 𝙤𝙧 𝙖𝙘𝙦𝙪𝙖𝙞𝙣𝙩𝙖𝙣𝙘𝙚, 𝙖𝙧𝙚 𝙜𝙧𝙞𝙚𝙫𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙡𝙤𝙨𝙨 𝙤𝙛 𝙖 𝙡𝙤𝙫𝙚𝙙 𝙤𝙣𝙚, 𝙬𝙚 𝙚𝙣𝙘𝙤𝙪𝙧𝙖𝙜𝙚 𝙮𝙤𝙪 𝙩𝙤 𝙥𝙖𝙧𝙩𝙞𝙘𝙞𝙥𝙖𝙩𝙚 𝙞𝙣 𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙨𝙚 𝙨𝙚𝙨𝙨𝙞𝙤𝙣𝙨. Our Grief Share leaders have experience, both personally and as facilitators. Please contact Pastor Don at 734.355.0662 for more information. [more details]

Saline Fair - Seniors' Day/Ladies' Day - Fri Sep 4 9:00 am

Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds

9:00 a.m. Euchre Tournament – Building A10:00 a.m. Admission Begins10:00 a.m. Merchant’s Building open11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Barn Games for Ages 2–12 – Building B12:00 p.m. Pony Pull – Horse Arena 12:00 pm - 8:00 pm D&M Chainsaw Creations 12:30, 3 & 5:00 p.m. The Comedy Farm Magic Review 1:00 p.m. Ladies’ Day Progam(Presentation of Ambassadors) – Stage – Building B 1:00 p.m. Rides Open to Public2:00 & 4:30 p.m. Muxlow Reptile Show5:00 p.m. Beer Barn is open until midnight (last call 11:00… [more details]

Saline Fair HEROES’ DAY / FAMILY DAY - Sat Sep 5 9:00 am

Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds

All Day Heroes Free with Credentials (Military, First Responders, Health Care Workers) 9:00 a.m. Antique & Farm Stock Tractor Pull and Truck Pull – Grandstands10:00 a.m. Admission Begins10:00 a.m. Dairy Show – Building B10:00 a.m. Merchant’s Building open12:00 – 2:00 p.m. Heroes’ Day Program – Building G 12:00 p.m. Pedal Power Pull – Building B – followed by adult Pedal Pull 12:00 pm - 8:00 pm D & M Chainsaw Creations 12:30, 3 & 5:00 p.m. The Comedy Farm Magic Review 1:00 p.m. Rides Open to… [more details]

Saline Fair - Agriculture Day - Sun Sep 6 10:00 am

Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds

10:00 a.m. Admission Begins10:00 a.m. Compact Tractor Pull – by entrance to Grandstand11:00 a.m. Merchant’s Building open11:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. Taste of Agriculture Building D & E 12:00 pm - 8:00 pm D&M Chainsaw Creations 1:00 p.m. Rides Open to Public 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. Huron Valley Harmonizers – strolling 1:30, 2:30, & 5:30 pm The Comedy Farm Magic Review 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. Car and Tractor Show – Front Parking Lot 2:00 & 5:00 p.m. Muxlow Reptile Show 3:00 p.m. Saline Fiddlers… [more details]

You're in the loop! For more things to do, or to post your own event, visit our Community Calendar.

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