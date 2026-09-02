Here Are Some Events You Don't Want to Miss at the Fair Wednesday

The 90th Saline Community Fair is underway Wednesday. Here are a few highlights to keep on your radar.

10:00 a.m. Admission Begins – $5 Admission all day 11 years and up OR free admission if wearing Saline Schools gear 10:00 a.m. Cement Slab Tractor Pull – Grandstands 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Individuals with Different Abilities Activities – (Supported by Nu2U Again) Ride Special/Individuals with Different Abilities & Helper 12:00-2:00 p.m. only 11 a.m., 4 & 6:30 p.m. The Comedy Farm Magic Review 11:30 a.m. & 6:00 p.m. Muxlow Reptile Show 12:00 PM 90th Anniversary Fair Ribbon Cutting Ceremony - Main Gate 2:00 p.m. Steer Club Judging – Building B – Followed by Open Beef 4:00 p.m. Rides Open to Public 4:30 p.m. Feeder Calf Club Judging – Building B – followed by Open Feeders 7:00 p.m. Lamb Club Judging – Building B – Followed by Open Sheep 7:00 p.m. Saline Chamber of Commerce People’s Choice Awards – Building B

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