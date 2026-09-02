9-02-2026 12:51am
Here Are Some Events You Don't Want to Miss at the Fair Wednesday
The 90th Saline Community Fair is underway Wednesday. Here are a few highlights to keep on your radar.
|10:00 a.m.
|Admission Begins – $5 Admission all day 11 years and up OR free admission if wearing Saline Schools gear
|10:00 a.m.
|Cement Slab Tractor Pull – Grandstands
|10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
|Individuals with Different Abilities Activities – (Supported by Nu2U Again) Ride Special/Individuals with Different Abilities & Helper 12:00-2:00 p.m. only
|11 a.m., 4 & 6:30 p.m.
|The Comedy Farm Magic Review
|11:30 a.m. & 6:00 p.m.
|Muxlow Reptile Show
|12:00 PM
|90th Anniversary Fair Ribbon Cutting Ceremony - Main Gate
|2:00 p.m.
|Steer Club Judging – Building B – Followed by Open Beef
|4:00 p.m.
|Rides Open to Public
|4:30 p.m.
|Feeder Calf Club Judging – Building B – followed by Open Feeders
|7:00 p.m.
|Lamb Club Judging – Building B – Followed by Open Sheep
|7:00 p.m.
|Saline Chamber of Commerce People’s Choice Awards – Building B
More News from Saline
- SOCCER: Skyline Defeats Saline, 1-0 Despite Skyline's territorial play, Saline generated strong chances throughout the evening.
- To Know Mary Hagar was to Know Warmth, Laughter, Dedication and Compassion Mary Carol’s life will be celebrated privately by her immediate family.