Christine Crowner, Wife and Mother, Was Active in Local Politics, Was Changed by Her Faith

Christine Crowner went to be with her beloved Savior on Monday, October 5, 2026.

She is survived by her older daughter, Trish Hielkema and her husband, Dan, and their two daughters, Lia and Chloe; and her younger daughter, Julie Johnson and her husband, Bill, and their daughter, Lucy and her step-son Tom Crowner and his wife Tammy. Her three granddaughters were a tremendous source of joy and pride to Christine, and she cherished every one of them.

Christine was born on June 11, 1936, near Liverpool, England. In her early twenties, she came to the United States and settled in Toledo, Ohio. It was there that she met her husband, Bob, on a blind date while he was visiting his hometown. They were married just eight months later. After several moves related to Bob’s work, they eventually settled in Saline, Michigan, where Christine made her home for the rest of her life.

Christine and Bob were deeply involved in their local community. They took an active interest in local politics and civic affairs and believed in being involved in the community around them. They both served on the board of local charter schools, giving their time and energy to help provide opportunities for children and families in their community.

While her family and many experiences shaped her life, the most important chapter began when Christine was in her late thirties. That was when she came to know Jesus Christ as her Savior. Her faith was not simply something she believed—it completely transformed her life. Christine understood that the only way to know with certainty that she would one day be in heaven was through a personal relationship with Jesus Christ.

If you knew Christine, you knew how profoundly her life had been changed by her faith. She could strike up a conversation with anyone—on the street, in a store, on an airplane, or wherever she happened to be—and she would gladly tell them about Jesus and what He had done in her life. She wanted everyone to experience the same joy and hope she had found through her relationship with Him. Sharing her faith was not a duty to Christine; it was an overflow of the love and gratitude she carried in her heart.

Later in life, another passion became especially important to Christine: caring for orphaned children. Her three granddaughters were adopted from China, and this personal connection deepened her love and concern for children who had been orphaned or were in need of a family. She became passionate about helping other children around the world and supported orphanages in Africa, India, and Brazil.

Christine also had a beautiful gift for China painting, an art she enjoyed and practiced with great care. She painted beautiful pieces by hand and then sold them, giving the proceeds to help support orphanages overseas. What she created with her hands became another way for her to give from her heart. She found great joy in using her creativity and talent to help children in need, turning something she loved to do into a means of blessing others around the world.

She also collected clothing, Bibles, and countless other items to send to children in these faraway places. Her love of thrifting became a wonderful part of this mission, as she delighted in finding treasures that could be given a second life and sent to children who needed them. She found great joy in knowing that something she had found, collected, or prepared might bring comfort, encouragement, or practical help to a child thousands of miles away.

Christine will be remembered for many things: her love for her family, her generous spirit, her delight in her grandchildren, her compassion for children around the world, and her willingness to talk to anyone she met. But above all, she would want to be remembered for Jesus. Her life was changed when she came to know Him, and she spent the rest of her life wanting others to know the hope, joy, and love she had found in Him.

Christine’s life was a testimony to the transforming power of faith, and her greatest desire was that others would come to know the Savior she loved so dearly.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, November 27, 2026 at 2:00 P.M. at 1120 Oak Valley Drive, Ann Arbor, MI 48108. There will be a time of visitation following the service where tea and scones will be provided. Please RSVP to 616-893-6495. To sign Christine’s online guestbook or to leave a memory, please visit www.rbfhsaline.com Arrangements entrusted to the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home of Saline.

Although my mom dearly loved flowers she did not believe in spending money on them for funerals. She instead wanted the money to be used on something that would have a lasting impact. To that end, you can make memorials in her name to these two places:

Eaton Rapids Camp (ERC)

Our family spent many summers at ERC, and Christine’s granddaughters attended camp there as well. ERC became a special and beloved part of our family’s life—a place where, summer after summer, we were reminded of God’s goodness and faithfulness.

Christine especially loved ERC because of its commitment to teaching God’s Word and its emphasis on the holiness of God. She deeply valued the opportunity for young people and families to hear faithful biblical teaching and to be encouraged in their walk with Christ. She often spoke about her hope that ERC would be able to open its facilities more widely to other Christian organizations, providing a place where believers could gather, study God’s Word, pray, fellowship, and grow in their faith.

Last year, one of ERC’s buildings was severely damaged by flooding. ERC hopes to rebuild and restore the building so that it can once again be used as a retreat center for Christian groups and ministries.

In memory of Christine, we would love to help make that vision a reality. We hope that gifts given in her memory will help restore this building and, in turn, provide a place where God’s people can come together for years to come—to be taught His Word, encouraged in their faith, strengthened in fellowship, and equipped to serve Him.

It would be a meaningful way to honor Christine’s love for the Lord and her desire to see others know Him, grow in His truth, and faithfully follow Him.

https://eatonrapidscampmeeting.churchcenter.com/giving

Love Without Boundaries

Love Without Boundaries provides locally led medical care, education, nutrition, foster care, family strengthening, and other essential services to vulnerable children and families around the world.

https://www.lwbkids.org/childrens-programs/?campaign=676994

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