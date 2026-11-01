What to do in Saline: One Voice Concert, Renew Fitness Ribbon Cutting, Hornet Football, Memory Cafe, Pumpkin Roll and More

Halloween is in the rearview mirror, and we're headed for Thanksgiving and Christmas and the holiday season..

It will be here before we know it, so put your events on our free Saline community calendar soon, before you forget.

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16 events this week on our calendar: Monday, Nov 2 - Sunday, Nov 8

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FEATURED EVENTS

One Voice Fall Concert - Sun Nov 8 3:00 pm

St. Paul United Church of Christ

One Voice Gospel Choir is presenting A Fall Concert, 3p, Nov 8, St. Paul United Church of Christ, Saline. An ecumenical choir, One Voice was founded in 1990 as an outreach ministry at St. Paul and continues to perform traditional and contemporary, uplifting and upbeat Gospel Music all around the region. Refreshments will be served after, and a free will offering will benefit their ministry! [more details]

Other Events

Kids Coalition Against Hunger Fun Run/Walk 1M/5K - Sun Nov 1 2:00 pm

Woodland Meadows Elementary School

Help fight childhood hunger!

Sunday afternoon Nov 1st. This timed family-friendly 1M/5K run/walk helps raise funds for Kids Coalition Against Hunger, a 501 c3 organization which provides nutritious meals for needy families. Family activities, snacks and custom medals for finishers. Costumes encouraged!

Sign up by Oct 31 at RunSignup.com ; under find race: enter Saline, MI, or website:

https://runsignup.com/Race/MI/Saline/KCAHSFUMCFunRunWalk5K1M

For more info or questions text/VM 734-604… [more details]

Spice Club - Tue Nov 3 10:00 am

Saline District Library

Spice up your life with these take-home kits. Each month will feature a different spice. Kits include samples of spices, info about the spice(s), and recipes. This month's spice is Sage. Kits can be picked up at the front desk.Ages 18+. Registration is required. [more details]

Memory Cafe - Tue Nov 3 2:00 pm

4001 Ann Arbor Saline Rd

Memory Cafés are a comfortable, social gathering in dementia friendly venues that allow people experiencing memory loss and a loved one to connect, socialize, and build new support networks. Cafés are free to attend and welcome to all. 2-4pmSnacks and Entertainment Provided [more details]

Ribbon Cutting, Renew Fitness Club Pilates - Wed Nov 4 3:45 pm

Renew Fitness Club Pilates

Join the Saline Area Chamber of Commerce to help celebrate the ribbon cutting of one of SACC's newest members: Renew Fitness Club Pilates!*Ribbon Cutting Ceremony: 3:45 P.M. Followed by Club Pilates' VIP event 4:00-8:00 P.M. [more details]

Ribbon Cutting, Renew Fitness Club Pilates - Wed Nov 4 3:45 pm

Renew Fitness Club Pilates

Join the Saline Area Chamber of Commerce to help celebrate the ribbon cutting of one of SACC's newest members: Renew Fitness Club Pilates!*Ribbon Cutting Ceremony: 3:45 P.M. Followed by Club Pilates' VIP event 4:00-8:00 P.M. [more details]

Bee-ngo - Wed Nov 4 6:30 pm

Saline District Library

Buzz your way to victory with our bee-themed BINGO! Non-cash prizes will be given to the game winners of this free monthly event for adults.Ages 18+. Registration is requested. [more details]

State of the Nation Legislative Luncheon - Thu Nov 5 11:30 am

EHM Professional Office Building

Enjoy lunch with SACC as you hear from US Representative Debbie Dingell on the current developments in our Nation.Fees/Admission$35 SACC MembersFree for Partner, Corporate, Enhanced, and Growth Members$45 Non-MembersRegistration Fee Includes Lunchsalinechamber.org [more details]

Annual Spaghetti Dinner - Thu Nov 5 5:00 pm

St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church

The St. Nicholas Ladies Philoptochos-sponsored Annual Spaghetti Dinner will take place on Thursday, November 5, from 5:00-7:30 pm. The menu includes Spaghetti with Marinara or Meat Sauce, Salad, Bread, Dessert, and Beverage. The cost is $20 for adults and $12 for children 10 and under. Carryout is available. Proceeds go to those in need.St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church3109 Scio Church Road734-332-8200 [more details]

GriefShare Support Group - Thu Nov 5 5:45 pm

Christ Our King Lutheran Church

The death of loved ones is one of the most difficult challenges to walk through, but it is not impossible to navigate through these times with God’s help and direction. 𝙄𝙛 𝙮𝙤𝙪, 𝙤𝙧 𝙖 𝙛𝙧𝙞𝙚𝙣𝙙 𝙤𝙧 𝙖𝙘𝙦𝙪𝙖𝙞𝙣𝙩𝙖𝙣𝙘𝙚, 𝙖𝙧𝙚 𝙜𝙧𝙞𝙚𝙫𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙡𝙤𝙨𝙨 𝙤𝙛 𝙖 𝙡𝙤𝙫𝙚𝙙 𝙤𝙣𝙚, 𝙬𝙚 𝙚𝙣𝙘𝙤𝙪𝙧𝙖𝙜𝙚 𝙮𝙤𝙪 𝙩𝙤 𝙥𝙖𝙧𝙩𝙞𝙘𝙞𝙥𝙖𝙩𝙚 𝙞𝙣 𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙨𝙚 𝙨𝙚𝙨𝙨𝙞𝙤𝙣𝙨. Our Grief Share leaders have experience, both personally and as facilitators. Please contact Pastor Don at 734.355.0662 for more information. [more details]

Random Acts of Craftiness - Thu Nov 5 6:30 pm

Saline District Library

Join us for a night of random crafting! Choose materials from a selection of kits, or bring something to work on or to swap (you can put your new/gently used items in clean, clear, sandwich bags and let others peruse). Not feeling motivated to craft but want to unwind with adult coloring? We will have supplies for that, too!Ages 18+. Registration is required. [more details]

Glow Swim

- Fri Nov 6 6:00 pm

Saline Rec Center

Grab your swimsuit and get ready to light up the night for an evening of glowing fun in the pool. Participants will enjoy swimming with glow sticks and glow toys, making a splash off the diving board and enjoying a fun-filled atmosphere with friends and family. When it's time for a break from the water, head to the Cabana for crafts, pizza and drinks before jumping back into action. Children who are unable to swim independently must be accompanied by a paid adult in the water. Registration is… [more details]

Night of Warm Hearts 2026 - Fri Nov 6 6:00 pm

The Grand Ballroom at MGM Grand Detroit

✨ It’s time to make plans for a night that makes a difference!Join THAW for Night of Warm Hearts, an unforgettable evening bringing people together for a powerful purpose: helping Michigan families find stability, security and a fresh start.🎶 Live entertainment by DTour❤️ A mission that matters🥂 An evening of connection, celebration and impact📅 Friday, November 6, 2026📍 The Grand Ballroom at MGM Grand DetroitMake your plans, invite your friends and be part of something meaningful.🎟️ Get your… [more details]

Playoff Football - Fri Nov 6 7:00 pm

Hornet Stadium

Come see the football, the band, the dance team and cheerleaders for some Friday night fun.The 10-0 Hornets host Northville as the teams compete for the MHSAA District Championship! [more details]

The Great Pumpkin Roll - Sat Nov 7 9:00 am

Saline Parks and Recreation

Bring your old Jack-O-Lantern to Mill Pond Park for a little fall fun. Youth and adults will race pumpkins down a hill against others in this 23rd annual competition! Winners will get a fun mystery prize and everyone will enjoy hot cider, donuts, a pumpkin launcher and some laughs. There will be separate races for carved and uncarved pumpkins.This event is FREE thanks to our sponsor Project Play of Michigan.Register here: https://misalineweb.myvscloud.com/webtrac/web/ [more details]

You're in the loop! For more things to do, or to post your own event, visit our Community Calendar.

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