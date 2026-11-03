Clyde Trapp, US Navy Hull Technician, Showed Dedication to Family and Country in Everything He Did

Clyde Richard Trapp, 80, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 28, 2026, surrounded by his family.

He was born February 24, 1946, in Ann Arbor, Michigan to the late Herbert (Reanna) Trapp.

Clyde was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and brother whose warmth and kindness touched the hearts of many. He was affectionately known as the “Candy Man” and enjoyed participating in Fall Fest at church. Clyde was an outdoors man, spending time hunting, fishing, boating and grilling along with cheering on his Wolverines at U of M. His greatest hobby was rebuilding old cars-especially his ’54 Chevy Pickup Truck. Above all, spending time with his beloved wife of 58 years, 5 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

Clyde spent his life as a proud Hull Technician for the United States Navy, dedicating himself to the service of his country from March 18, 1966, until his honorable discharge on January 1, 1972, achieving the rank of E-4. His dedication to his family and country was evident in everything he did. Clyde approached life with a spirit of generosity, humor, and an unwavering commitment to those he loved. He enjoyed sharing stories of his time in the Navy and often reminisced about the friendships he forged during his service.

Clyde will be deeply missed by his wife, Donna M. Trapp, who stood by his side through the years; his son, Charles Richard (Rebecca) Trapp and daughter, Patti (Eric) Zingg. He is also survived by his 5 cherished grandchildren: David Shourds (Brittany Starkey), Jessica (Aubrey) Stressel-Trapp, Mikel "Jake" (Lindsay) Luce, Justin Richard Trapp, and Martina Marie Luce and 14 great-grandchildren. Clyde leaves behind his loving sister, Shirley (Mike) Cogar, as well as his brother, Herbert Edward (Sue) Trapp, Jr., along with multiple extended family and friends.

Friends may join the family for a time of visitation on Friday, November 6th from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home in Saline. Funeral Services will take place on Saturday, November 7th at 11:00 A.M. at the funeral home with Pastor Jack Blaker officiating. Following the service burial will take place in the Oakwood Cemetery in Saline. Military Honors will be held under the auspices of the Veteran’s Honor Guard of Washtenaw County. A luncheon will also be held at the American Legion Post #322 in Saline following the graveside services.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Clyde’s name may be made to the Saline American Legion, Post #322, 320 West Michigan Ave., Saline, MI 48176. To leave a memory you have of Clyde, to sign his online guestbook or for directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com

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