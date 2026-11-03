Esther Long, Mother of 3, Worked as Bookkeeper for Domino's, Was Known for Work Ethic and Warm Personality

Esther C. Long, 90, passed away peacefully at home in Washington, Pennsylvania, on October 31, 2026, surrounded by her loving family. She had made Washington her home for the past eight years, having spent most of her life in the Ann Arbor–Saline, Michigan, area.

Born on February 6, 1936, in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Esther was the daughter of Robert M. and Doris O. Harrison. She was a 1954 graduate of Ann Arbor High School. She met her loving husband, John R. Long, Sr., while attending Cleary College in Ypsilanti, Michigan. The two were married in 1957 and shared many wonderful years together.

Esther was preceded in death by her husband, John; her parents, Robert and Doris Harrison; her sister, Mary Harrison; and her brother, Robert Harrison, and his wife, Violet.

She is survived by her brothers, John Harrison (Mary) and Stanley Harrison (Claudia); her three children, Susan K. Cottrill (Alan), Brenda E. Bahe (Stephen), and John R. Long, Jr. (Suzanne); 11 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

She was a proud grandmother to Sarah, Brent (Jennifer), Clint, and Emily Cottrill; Cara Wellmeier (David); James (Joanna), Adam (Sarah), and Bradley (Dena) Bahe; and Jordan (Sarah), Jared, and Jakob Long.

Throughout her life, Esther was known for her strong work ethic, dedication, and warm personality. In her younger years, prior to her marriage, she worked in the kitchen at University of Michigan Hospital, at Coca-Cola in Ann Arbor, and at Hoover Ball Bearing.

After her children were all in school, Esther began working for the young and growing Domino’s Pizza company as a bookkeeper, a position she held for many years. Later, she began volunteering at the Saline Area Senior Center, where her commitment and enthusiasm eventually led to employment. Whether working alongside colleagues or spending time with those she served, Esther was remembered for her bright smile, friendly nature, and dependable work ethic.

In her leisure time, Esther enjoyed reading, participating in a bowling league, and collecting coins. She was also a devoted University of Michigan football fan and enjoyed cheering on the Wolverines.

Above all, Esther cherished her family and the relationships she built throughout her life. Her kindness, cheerful spirit, and willingness to give of herself left a lasting impression on those who knew her. She will be deeply missed by her family and many dear friends.

Her legacy lives on in the generations of family she loved and the countless lives she touched along the way.

A committal service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 9, 2026, in the chapel at Washtenong Memorial Park in Ann Arbor, Michigan. To leave a memory you have of Esther, to sign her online guestbook or for directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com

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