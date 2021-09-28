Betty Weidmayer Was a Life-Long and Active Member of St. John’s Lutheran Church

Betty E. Weidmayer, age 74, entered her heavenly home on Monday, September 27, 2021, after she passed away due to complications from heart and kidney failure. She was born on December 30, 1946, the daughter of Erwin and Lucile Weidmayer (Bauer). She attended Manchester schools and graduated with many lifelong friends. Betty was a secretary for the Ann Arbor Credit Union and Washtenaw Intermediate School District for many years.

As part of being a life-long member of St. John’s Church in Bridgewater, she was also the church secretary for over 50 years. Besides the countless hours she spent on bulletins and newsletters, she was very involved in church events. She was the Sunday School teacher & leader for many years, volunteered for special committees, member of the bell and vocal choirs, and enjoyed the annual church canoe trips to Canada. She was also part of the Christmas caroling, soup luncheons, and euchre parties.

Betty was preceded in death by her brother, Dale Weidmayer, and sister-in-law Mary Weidmayer. She is survived by sister-in-law Susan Weidmayer. While having no kids of her own, she was a great aunt and second mother to: Kevin (Kathy) Weidmayer of Reading, MI; Keith (Jeannie) Weidmayer of Ann Arbor, MI; Kyle (Brooke) Weidmayer of Manitowoc, WI; Karla (Jeff) Shankland of Clinton, MI; and great-aunt to their 8 children. Also surviving are special friends: Gary Stoll, Doris Reece, and Jim and Dianne Haab.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at 2:00 P.M. at the St. John’s Lutheran Church in Bridgewater, MI with Pastor Drex Morton officiating. Following the service burial will take place in the St. John’s Church Cemetery. Friends may join the family for a time of visitation on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home in Saline from 10:00 A.M. until 12:30 P.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Betty’s name may be made to St. John’s Lutheran Church and envelopes will be available at the funeral home and the church. Online expressions of sympathy may be made by visiting www.rbfhsaline.com. Betty’s family would like to thank St. Joe’s Hospital, Henry Ford Hospital, and all her family and friends for all the words of encouragement and love shown to her. To sign Betty’s guestbook, to leave a memory or for more information, please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.