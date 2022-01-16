MDOT Schedules Virtual Meeting On US-12/US-23 Project

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) invites the public to attend a virtual public meeting on the traffic noise analysis and updated draft technical report for the planned US-23 and US-12 (Michigan Avenue) improvement project in Pittsfield Township, Washtenaw County. During this virtual meeting, there will be a brief presentation followed by a question-and-answer session.

The meeting is at 5 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 25.

Click here to join the Microsoft Teams Public Meeting

To listen by phone without using Internet, please call 248-509-0316.

Conference 778 857 962#

The US-23 and US-12 (Michigan Avenue) improvement project includes new travel lanes on US-12 (Michigan Avenue) in both directions beginning just west of the Pittsfield Township police station and extending across US-23 to Carpenter Road, plus redesigned intersections and a new right-turn lane from eastbound US-12 (Michigan Avenue) to southbound Platt Road.

At the US-23/US-12 (Michigan Avenue) interchange, new loop ramps are being added in the northwest and southeast quadrants to eliminate left-turn movements onto US-23. An auxiliary lane is being added in both directions on US-23 between I-94 and US-12 (Michigan Avenue), and the acceleration/de-acceleration lanes south of US-12 (Michigan Avenue) are being extended.

You can find information on the project attached below.

Public comment:

Please provide concerns and comments regarding the revised noise analysis using the online comment form or by mail, e-mail or phone to MDOT Public Involvement and Hearings Officer Monica Monsma at MonsmaM@Michigan.gov or:

Monica Monsma

MDOT Environmental Services Section

425 West Ottawa St.

P.O. Box 30050

Lansing, MI 48909

517-335-4381