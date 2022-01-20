HOCKEY: Scarcella Nets First Shutout of the Year as Washtenaw United Wins

Washtenaw United’s goaltender, Julia Scarcella (Saline), notched her first shutout of the season with the United’s 5-0 win against Grosse Pointe North Wednesday night at ESH Arena.

Washtenaw took the ice prepared to play a competitor with a similar record and with memories of a close game last season. Cecilia Henrickson (Chelsea) set the United’s tone by posting three goals in a 3 minute timespan in the first. She scored at 8:48 on an assist from Jillian Eggleston (Dexter) and had two solo efforts, including one end-to-end rush. Saige Boise (Saline), got her first +1 of the season with Henrickson’s natural hat trick. United’s strong forechecking by Raegan Koptisch (Dexter) and Kathryn Winters (Saline) kept the Norsemen in their own end for much of the first period.

The second period Washtenaw continued to keep the pressure on Grosse Pointe. Energy from Chloe Dillen (Saline) - back in the lineup after a short break, and Makenna Lupi (Saline) - who scored in the United’s last game, kept the puck in GPN’s end for most of the period. Reese Caryl (Saline) took a penalty at 8:47 in a rare scrum in front of Scarcella. But Washtenaw came back, at full strength, with a goal by Koptisch who was positioned perfectly at the mouth of the goal to take advantage of Henrickson’s pass.

In the third Caryl went end-to-end and scored at 11:14 in the period. Henrickson was given an assist for the pass that started the rush. The United went to work defending their lead and Scarcella’s shutout with strong defensive performance at their own blue line Julia Berkholz (Dexter), Maddie Conrad (Chelsea), Eggleston and Kennedy. Offensively Sydney Clark (Saline) had another strong performance - winning critical faceoffs and providing leadership on the forecheck and backcheck in her role as center.

Next up for the United is the Mid-Michigan Alliance HS Showcase in Bay City over the 1/22-23 weekend. Washtenaw plays host Mid-Michigan Saturday at 4:00 p.m. and will face either Mercy or Downriver on Sunday based on the results of that game. The United’s next home game is Jan 28th at the Ann Arbor Ice Cube against Livingston United at 6:30 p.m.