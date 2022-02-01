WINTER STORM: City of Saline Declares Snow Emergency, Saline Area Schools Cancels Classes Wednesday

The City of Saline has declared a snow emergency and the Saline Area Schools district has canceled classes Wednesday in expectation of a winter storm expected to drop 11-15 inches of snow on Southeast Michigan.

Rain is expected to turn to snow around 6 a.m. Wednesday and snow could continue until 10 p.m., Thursday. Conditions could make travel hazardous as temperatures fall and snow covers icy roads. Gusty winds may cause drifting snow and poor visibility.

The city asked residents to remove their vehicles from city streets by midnight Wednesday and keep them off the road until 9 a.m., Friday, so that DPW snowplows and salt trucks can keep the roads clear. In addition, City Hall will close beginning at noon Wednesday and remain closed Thursday. The Saline Police Department will be open to the public. The Saline Rec Center, the city's designated warming center, is expected to remain open hours and classes may be impacted.

The Saline Area Schools district has canceled Wednesday's classes and extracurricular events. A decision on Thursday's classes and activities is expected Wednesday afternoon or evening.