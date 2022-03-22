Several Teacher Retirements Approved by Board in HR Report

Several Saline Area Schools teachers have submitted their resignations to the district.

The Saline Board of Education approved the human resources report within the consent agenda. The report including the following resignations due to retirement:

Sheila Cammarata, SWWC teacher, June 10

Mike Hill, Saline High School teacher, March 18.

Lisa Kohl SWWC teacher, June 10.

Michelle Monahan, Saline High School counselor, June 10.

Suzanne Mrozinski, Saline Middle School teacher, June 10.

Kathy Mussio, Saline High School counselor, June 10.

Deborah Waterman, Saline Middle School teacher, June 10.

Jodi Lauren, Harvest Elementary teacher, June 11.

Custodian Scott Mack, Woodland Meadows, retires April 1. Saline Middle School paraeducator Christie Taylor also resigned effective March 18.

New hires include: