Kristine Burgess Was An Avid Golfer, Possessed a Contagious Smile

Kristine June Burgess, died peacefully on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at Linden Square Assisted Living in Saline, at age 73. She was born on June 4, 1948 in Ypsilanti, MI.

She is preceded in death by her loving husband William (Billy Bob) Burgess of 22 years; her mother Mignon June Kolman and father Samuel Peter Kolman.

All those left to cherish her memory include her brother Michael Kolman, sister-in-law Karen Kolman, nephews Kristopher (Molly) Kolman, Audrey, Kristopher Jr. and brother-in-law Shelby.

Many friends and clients can all say that Kristine's "SMILE" was contagious. Kristine had a very competitive streak and was a very accomplished golfer. She enjoyed playing at Washtenaw Country Club and with the help of her father Sam, mother Mignon & Club Pro, she learned the game very well. She played on the Ypsilanti High School Golf Team, where she won many awards. The family loved their golf membership at Washtenaw Country Club and Kristine was blessed to win the women's club championship.

After graduating from Western Michigan University, Kris went to work at Orthopedic Medicine, where she worked for many years and eventually became office manager. Now it was time for Kris to spread her wings to start Blossom's and Baskets Flower Shop in Saline and then in 2001 Kris decided to become a Real Estate Agent and joined ReMax Community Agency in Saline. She became Agent of the year in 2002 and as previously stated the smile she had was a Joy to see!!

Kristine and Billy's children were their Bouvier Dogs starting with Norton, Calvin, Al & Cal. Services will be held privately at the family lake cottage, off the shores of Lake Michigan.