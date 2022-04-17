What to do in Saline - Tuesday, Apr 19 - Monday, Apr 25

There's a lot to do in Saline this week!

...

18 events this week on our calendar: Tuesday, Apr 19 - Monday, Apr 25

FEATURED EVENTS

Saline New Horizons Band & Saline HS Wind Ensemble Combined Spring Concert - Tue Apr 19 7:00 pm

Saline New Horizons Band

Saline New Horizons Band and Saline H.S. Wind Ensemble Present a Special Combined Spring Concert on Tuesday April 19th, at 7:00 P.M. at Saline High School. Free Admission [more details]

Other Events

Crafty Kids at the Saline District Library Monday, April 18 - Mon Apr 18 12:00 pm

Registration is required to reserve a kit: www.salinelibrary.org [more details]

Stitches and Knots Drop In at Saline District Library - Mon Apr 18 5:30 pm

In-person crochet and knitting from 6:30-8:30 PM, Monday, April 18. [more details]

SSTGC: April Meeting - Mon Apr 18 6:45 pm

Getting to Know our County Conservation District - Summer RobertsLocation TBD

email: stoneandthistlegardenclub@gmail.com for info [more details]

Entrepreneur Workshop for Saline Middle School Students - Tue Apr 19 3:00 pm

[more details]

Memory Cafe - Wed Apr 20 2:00 pm

[more details]

Boys Volleyball Clinics - Wed Apr 20 6:00 pm

Liberty School Gym

Boys volleyball clinics held on Wednesdays at 6PM April 20th-May 25th for grades 5-8. [more details]

Michigan Beer Author Event at Saline District Library - Thu Apr 21 7:00 pm

Author Patti F. Smith will discuss her new book, "Michigan Beer: A Heady History" at the Saline District Library on Thursday, April 21 at 7PM. Register for this zoom meeting at www.salinelibrary.org [more details]

City of Saline Infrastructure Townhall - Fri Apr 22 8:00 am

Saline City Hall

(Press release from the City of Saline)

The City of Saline will be hosting an upcoming infrastructure town hall, focusing on the 2022 construction season, scheduled for Friday, April 22.

“I can scarcely believe that construction season is already upon us,” said Mayor Brian Marl. “The City of Saline has a litany of projects planned for the spring, summer and fall of 2022 – this year, we’ll definitely make our mark on infrastructure improvements.”

“Our team is placing a greater focus on… [more details]

Rummage Sale - Sat Apr 23 7:00 am

Saturday, April 23rd at First United Methodist Church of Saline. [more details]

Best Buddies Michigan Friendship Walk - Sat Apr 23 8:00 am

The Detroit Zoo

Best Buddies Friendship Walk Michigan

Mission

Best Buddies International is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to establishing a global volunteer movement that creates opportunities for one-to-one friendships, integrated employment, leadership development, and inclusive living for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD).

The Best Buddies Friendship Walk is the leading walk in the country supporting inclusion for people with IDD.

Join 40,000 walkers across… [more details]

Shredding Event - Sat Apr 23 10:00 am

Saline District Library

Protect your identity and the environment! We have partnered with Shred-it to provide secure, on-site, environmentally-friendly disposal of your private documents. The shredding truck will be located in the parking lot closest to the middle school.This service has been generously funded by the Friends of the Saline District Library.This event is scheduled for two hours, but may end early if the truck fills. Limit of 5 boxes/paper grocery bags of paper per vehicle per day. No other trash or… [more details]

HIRING OPENHOUSE for SUMMER JOBS - Sat Apr 23 2:00 pm

Wellers Carriage House

HIRING OPENHOUSE Taking applications for summer wedding season May through OctoberFlexible hours, fun and active atmosphere. ALL ARE WELCOME!Minutes from Ann Arbor - YpsilantiHiring for:Friday and/or Saturdays evenings:Contract Bartenders $25/hr + tips 3 years experience 4:30pm to 10:30pmWaitstaf $15-$20/hrLine Cooks $15-$20/hr Cleaning Set Up $15/hrRunners $10 entry level/ no… [more details]

Chili Cook-Off at 5th Corner on April 23rd - Sat Apr 23 3:00 pm

5th Corner

[more details]

The Cancer Support Community's Amazing Race - Sat Apr 23 4:00 pm

2100 Commonwealth Blvd

The Amazing Race is a local road rally (scavenger hunt), where teams solve clues, hunt for locations and landmarks, and compete to be the first team to complete the course. This year the event will feature an in-person scavenger hunt with clue locations that provide ample space for teams to social distance. At the final destination, you will enjoy a post-race party, tailgate-style, where teams will have the option to grab food-to-go or enjoy music, prizes, refreshments, a costume and car… [more details]

