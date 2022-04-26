City of Saline Planners to Consider Marijuana Dispensary for Mickey's Dairy Twist Property

The City of Saline Planning Commission will meet Wednesdays to consider a request to recommend a special land use and site plan approval for a marijuana dispensary on the site of the Mickey's Dairy Twist property at 751 W. Michigan Ave.

(Agenda here)

The public is invited to speak to the special land use request during a public hearing.

The meeting at Saline City Hall, 100 N. Harris St., begins at 7 p.m., Wednesday.

AM & BH Industries LLC, represented by Romario Bahri, is seeking approval for a medical marijuana provisioning center at the popular summertime confectionary. The company plans to use the restaurant building for the dispensary and tear down the house on the adjoining property for parking and landscaping.

Planning Commission will also consider recommending the preliminary site plan for the proposed development.