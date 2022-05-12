Saline High School Principal Interviews May 19

Saline Area Schools will conduct interviews with applicants for the Saline High School principal's job at 6:30 p.m., May 19, at Saline High School.

Superintendent Steve Laatsch reported three finalists for the job during his report to the Board of Education Tuesday.

The applicants will be interviewed simultaneously in three different forums. One forum will be made up of students and the general public. Another will be composed of faculty and staff. Administrators will comprise the audience in the third forum.

Each interview will last 15 minutes.

The people in attendance will observe the candidates answer pre-determined questions by a moderator. Attendees will then be asked to submit written feedback at the conclusion of the meeting.

Final interviews will be conducted May 20 and the district hopes to introduce the new principal at the May 24 Board of Education meeting.

Laatsch did not name the finalists. Nor did Saline Area Schools name the finalists in subsequent social media posts.

Laatsch said on May 16, administrators, students, faculty, parents and guardians will take part in interviews to help the district identify the three finalists.

The vacancy was created when David Raft left his post to become Director of Operations for the school district. Theresa Stager is now the principal of Saline High School on an interim basis.