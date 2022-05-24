Lane Restrictions Expected As County Does Chip Seal Project on Zeeb Road in Lodi Township

Starting on Tuesday, May 24, the Washtenaw County Road Commission will begin a preventative maintenance chip seal project on Zeeb Road between Pleasant Lake Road and just south of Park Road in Lodi and Scio Townships. Work will also continue on Pleasant Lake Road between Zeeb Road and Ann Arbor-Saline Road in Lodi Township.

The road will not be closed but delays are likely due to lane restrictions. Motorists are advised to seek an alternate route.

The work is expected to be completed within approximately two days. However, all dates are tentative and subject to change due to weather conditions.

Once the work is completed, drivers are advised to lower their speeds to 35 mph while the stone settles.

WCRC will return to this area in a few weeks to apply a fog seal on top of the chip seal and place permanent pavement markings.