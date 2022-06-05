Your Saline weather forecast for Tuesday, Jun 7 - Saturday, Jun 11

This week's forecast calls for mild temperatures and some rain.

...

Weather outlook for Tuesday, Jun 7 - Saturday, Jun 11

Monday June 6

Rain in the evening and overnight.

High: 82° Low: 62° with a 77% chance of rain with 11 mph winds from the S.

Tuesday June 7

Rain in the morning.

High: 73° Low: 51° with a 93% chance of rain with 12 mph winds from the WNW.

Wednesday June 8

Mostly cloudy throughout the day.

High: 74° Low: 56° with a 39% chance of rain with 5 mph winds from the WNW.

Thursday June 9

Mostly cloudy throughout the day.

High: 75° Low: 52° with a 34% chance of rain with 8 mph winds from the WNW.

Friday June 10

Rain in the evening and overnight.

High: 76° Low: 56° with a 84% chance of rain with 6 mph winds from the WSW.

There you have it! For more details, check out our weekly weather forecast.