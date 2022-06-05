6-05-2022 11:57pm
Your Saline weather forecast for Tuesday, Jun 7 - Saturday, Jun 11
This week's forecast calls for mild temperatures and some rain.
Monday June 6
Rain in the evening and overnight.
High: 82° Low: 62° with a 77% chance of rain with 11 mph winds from the S.
Tuesday June 7
Rain in the morning.
High: 73° Low: 51° with a 93% chance of rain with 12 mph winds from the WNW.
Wednesday June 8
Mostly cloudy throughout the day.
High: 74° Low: 56° with a 39% chance of rain with 5 mph winds from the WNW.
Thursday June 9
Mostly cloudy throughout the day.
High: 75° Low: 52° with a 34% chance of rain with 8 mph winds from the WNW.
Friday June 10
Rain in the evening and overnight.
High: 76° Low: 56° with a 84% chance of rain with 6 mph winds from the WSW.
