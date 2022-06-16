What to do in Saline this weekend: Friday, Jun 17 - Sunday, Jun 19

We should have a gorgeous weekend of weather in Saline - and there's so much to do without filling up your gas tanks!

...

10 things to do this weekend: Friday, Jun 17 - Sunday, Jun 19

Matinee Movies at SASC - Fri Jun 17 10:00 am

[more details]

PT Balance Assessments at SASC - Fri Jun 17 1:00 pm

[more details]

Last of the Red Hot Lovers - Fri Jun 17 7:30 pm

109 Cultural Exchange

Join us at The 109 Cultural Exchange in the heart of Downtown Saline for a live theatre performance presented by Mind the Gap Theatre Productions!

Concord Theatricals summarizes this hilarious full-length play —

Middle-aged and married, overworked and a bit of a sad sack, Barney Cashman (played by Adrian Diffey) wants to join the sexual revolution before it’s too late and arranges three seductions. The first, Elaine Navazio (Margaret Gilkes) proves to be a foul-mouthed bundle of neuroses… [more details]

Junga's Ace Hardware Traeger Pro 575 Raffle for SASS - Sat Jun 18 10:00 am

Junga's Ace Hardware

Purchase $10 tickets now through June 18th for the chance to win a $900 value Traeger Pro 575 Wood Pellet Wifi Grill. See a live demo on Saturday, June 18th at Junga’s Ace Hardware! Proceeds from the raffle benefit Saline Area Social Service. Get tickets at https://salinesocialservice.com/jungaraffle/ [more details]

Summer craft show - Sat Jun 18 10:00 am

Saline Mi, Indoor and outdoor craft show! Vendor spots are available, to apply please fill out form on link provided. There are still 8ft x8ft indoor spots available and only a few 8ft table spot and 10ft x 10ft outdoor spots left!!!!

Get your spot before it’s too late!!!

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSd9wi4g2LATstyruquj1iBOepo2YW7…

Or email alcraftshow@gmail.com for a pdf copy of application. [more details]

Summer Craft Show at Saline American Legion - Sat Jun 18 10:00 am

Summer Craft Show at Saline American Legion, June 18th. 10am-3pm. [more details]

GrieveWell Memorial Kite Festival - Sat Jun 18 1:00 pm

Lillie Park

The GrieveWell Fly and Remember memorial event is offered in conjunction with the festival in partnership with Arbor Hospice and Ele’s Place. The memorial event includes readings and activities that encourage participants to honor and remember their loved one(s), to decorate a kite commemorating them, and to share their memories of their loved one with others. Participants in the Fly and Remember event must pre-register in order to participate.REGISTER HEREThis year’s Kite Festival features:

… [more details]

Explore the Parks Nature Series at Rentschler Farm Museum June 18 - Sat Jun 18 6:00 pm

Register online at salinerec.com. Cost is $4/person or $12/family of four. [more details]

Club Sprout at KBK Garden Center - Sun Jun 19 11:00 am

Children are welcome to come and make a craft and participate in garden-centered activities.

For more information, visit kbkgardencenter.com, or call 734-944-8644. [more details]

