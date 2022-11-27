What to do in Saline: Tree Lighting, Parade, Christmas Creche Display, Concert, Craft Show and More

The holiday season is upon us, making for a bustling week in Saline.

...

18 events this week on our calendar: Tuesday, Nov 29 - Monday, Dec 5

FEATURED EVENTS

Tree Lighting Ceremony - Tue Nov 29 6:00 pm

Key Bank

The annual tree lighting ceremony takes place at 6 p.m., Nov. 29, in front of Key Bank at the four corners in downtown Saline.

The event is presented by the Saline Area Chamber of Commerce.

The Saline High School Ten Tones Choir will sing during the event. Refreshments will be provided inside Key Bank. [more details]

Follow the Star: Christmas Crèche Exhibit - Fri Dec 2 12:00 am

Holy Faith Church

300+ nativities from around the world, refreshments, kids’ activities, live music from groups including Joy Morin & Susan Holtzscher, Horizon Duo, Dexter Brass Quintet, Saline Fiddlers, Bell Choir of 1st Presbyterian Church, Foxtree Band, and more. Enjoy a peaceful, reflective environment celebrating the joy of Christmas. Dec 2 & 3 10AM-6PM [more details]

Holiday Craft Show - Sat Dec 3 11:00 am

Whitepine Studios

We are excited for our upcoming First Annual Crafter/Artist Show on December 3rd from noon - 8 pm. We will have 15 local creatives selling their one of a kind, locally made, artworks and crafts. As a way of supporting our local artists, 100% of ALL PROCEEDS from sales are going to the artists/crafters. Items will start as low as $5.00 on up. There will be something for everyone. Invite friends!ALSO, enjoy complimentary cookies, enter into a Whitepines' raffle for a free art class, and kids will… [more details]

Saline New Horizons Band Holiday Concert - Sat Dec 3 3:00 pm

First United Methodist Church

December 3rd, 2022 At 3:00 P.M.

Free Admission [more details]

Pre-Parade Christmas Party - Sat Dec 3 3:00 pm

Keystone Church

Join us December 3rd, from 3pm to 5pmfor this free event where all are welcome. We will enjoy hot cocoa, live nativity animals, crafts, a bonfire and more fun together before the Saline Parade at Keystone Church!Text "christmasparty" to 734-944-5397 to RSVP. No spam guarantee, we just want to have enough cocoa, crafts, and marshmallows for everyone! [more details]

Saline Merry Mile - Sat Dec 3 5:00 pm

Downtown Saline

The Saline Merry Mile returns to Michigan Avenue in downtown Saline Dec. 3 before the annual Holiday Parade.

The annual run, presented by Ann Arbor Running Company, gives runners. often dressed in holiday sweaters and Santa caps, the chance to run up and down Michigan Avenue and cross the finish line in front of a festive crowd gathered for the parade. The run benefits the Friends of Saline Cross Country, a nonprofit organization that raise funds to support the Saline cross country program… [more details]

47th Annual Saline Holiday Parade - Sat Dec 3 5:30 pm

Downtown Saline

The Saline Twirlettes are the Grand Marshals of the annual Saline Holiday Parade.

The 47th annual parade is presented by the Saline Area Chamber of Commerce at 5:30 p.m., Dec. 3 in downtown Saline.

The parade runs westbound along Michigan Avenue from Harris Street to about Monroe Street.

The theme of this year's parade is Christmas Around the World.

[more details]

Other Events

Ceramics: Holiday Luminary at SASC - Mon Nov 28 1:00 pm

SASC

Ceramics: Holiday Luminary with Instructor Jenn Lupton at SASC. Monday, November 28 and December 5, 1:00PM-3:00PM. $56/member. Register by November 21 at 734-429-9274 or salineseniors.org. [more details]

A Musical Night with Mark Lincoln Braun - Mon Nov 28 7:00 pm

Saline District Library

Join us as we welcome blues and boogie-woogie pianist Mark Lincoln Braun for a night of great music! Mr. B has had years of experience learning directly from blues and boogie legends like Little Brother Montgomery, Boogie Woogie Red, and Blind John Davis. Don't miss out on this fantastic event!Click here to register.

[more details]

SACC Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony - Tue Nov 29 6:00 pm

Sa;ine Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony. Tuesday, November 29, 6:00PM. In front of Key Bank, 100 W. Michigan Ave., downtown Saline. [more details]

Preschool Storytime - Wed Nov 30 9:30 am

Saline District Library

Fun with stories, rhymes, songs, and more, developing early literacy skills with our preschool friends and their caregivers.

This is a series that runs November 30-December 21. Registration for one date will register you for the entire series.

Ages 2-5. Registration required.

Click here to register: https://salinelibrary.org/events/#/events/dGk4U95mHU/instances/WlEmXcwO… [more details]

As the Page Turns Book Club - Wed Nov 30 10:00 am

Saline District Library

Join us in-person for a book discussion the last Wednesday of each month. This month we are reading When We Fell Apart by Soon Wiley.

Click here to place a hold on a copy of the book.

Click here to register.

[more details]

Travelogue: Antarctica with presenter Mark Sockness at SASC - Wed Nov 30 10:00 am

SASC

Travelogue: Antarctica with presenter Mark Sockness at SASC. Wednesday, November 3oth. 10:00AM-11:00AM. Free to members. For more info, call 734-429-9274 or visit salineseniors.org. [more details]

Trivia Night! Casserole: Hodge Podge - Wed Nov 30 5:00 pm

Saline District Library

Join us on Crowdpurr every Wednesday for a fun-filled night of trivia!

What's the category? It's all the categories!

Compete against your friends, family, about any and everything!

How it works:

There are 30 questions. You have 20 seconds to answer each question.Each question starts at 100 points, but answer quickly - the longer you wait to answer the less points you'll be awarded.Questions are text input. Once you select or enter your answer click SUBMIT ANSWER.Log in… [more details]

Saline Heritage Science Olympiad Kickoff Meeting - Wed Nov 30 7:00 pm

Saline Heritage Science Olympiad Kickoff Meeting, November 30th, 7:00PM. Heritage Media Center. [more details]

SASC Drawing the Holidays - Thu Dec 1 12:00 pm

Saline Area Senior Center, Drawing the Holidays with instructor Katherine Downie. Thursdays, December1-15th. 12:00PM-1:00PM. $33/member. For more info, call 734-429-9274 or visit salineseniors.org. [more details]

Knots for Mott at SMS - Thu Dec 1 3:00 pm

Knots for Mott at SHS ( with NHS). December 1st, 3:00PM-5:00PM at SMS Media Center. [more details]

Evening Storytime - Thu Dec 1 6:30 pm

Saline District Library

A chance to wind down as kids and their caregivers engage in stories, rhymes, songs and more while developing early literacy skills.This is a series that runs December 1-22. Registration for one date will register you for the entire series.

All ages. Registration required. Click here to register: https://salinelibrary.org/events/#/events/ZDrAVQuMH4/instances/miKduDn3… [more details]

