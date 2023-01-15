What to do in Saline: Whirlyball, Fidget Sisters, Book Discussion, Euchre, Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser and More!

Here's what's happening in our community this week!

20 events this week on our calendar: Tuesday, Jan 17 - Monday, Jan 23

FEATURED EVENTS

Saline Fidget Sisters - Mon Jan 16 1:00 pm

The Quilting Season

We are a group of Quilters and Makers with a passion for helping others. We make fidget mats for those with dementia and cognitive challenges. We donate mats to care facilities and families caring for those with memory loss or cognitive challenges. Additional info contact Kay Van Orman, kayvanorman@gmail.com. Meeting can also be attended via Zoom by contacting Kay.

Boy Scout Troop 457 Whirlyball Event - Mon Jan 16 7:00 pm

Whirlyball Ann Arbor

Attention all Saline Area Webelos!Please arrive at 6:50 p.m. Whirlyball 7-8 p.m.Pizza and pop provided. Bring quarters if you would like to play arcade games and pinball.To RSVP or ask a question, please contact Steve Haase (Scoutmaster) shaase@med.umich.eduMasks not required.

Saline Knights of Columbus Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser - Sat Jan 21 6:30 pm

St. Andrew Parish Hall

Dinners will be served from 6:30 to 8 PM. Take-out available.Price: $15, $10 for seniors, $5 for kids 12 and under.All proceeds will go to Pro-Life charities.

Other Events

Tell Me A Story Podcast - Mon Jan 16 2:00 pm

Saline District Library

Do you like telling stories? We will work together to create, record, edit, and produce a short story podcast including sound effects.

Ages 8-12. Registration required.

Click here to register. [more details]

Stitches & Knots: Knitting and Crochet - Mon Jan 16 6:30 pm

Saline District Library

Join us for a knitting and crochet group! All skill levels welcome - if you have learned the basics and want tips, or if you are experienced and want some company while you create, this is the group for you. This is an informal and welcoming group and a chance to meet others that share an interest in fiber arts.

Click here to register.

[more details]

Parent Play Group at First United Methodist Church - Tue Jan 17 10:00 am

FUMC

Parent Play Group at FUMC. Tuesdays beginning January 17. 10:00AM-11:00AM. Ages 0-3.

eBook Clinic - Wed Jan 18 10:00 am

Saline District Library

Did you receive a new E-reader or just want to learn how you can get library books online? Bring your device, your library card, and Amazon login if you have a Kindle. We’ll show you how to download e-materials from the SDL collection using Libby and hoopla!

No registration required. Click here to learn more.

[more details]

Tai Chi Beginning Jan. 11 at SASC - Wed Jan 18 11:30 am

SASC

Tai Chi Beginning at SASC January 11-March 15, 11:30AM-12:30PM. $70/member. For more info, call 734-429-9274 or visit salineseniors.org.

Be The Match Bone Marrow Donor Registration - Wed Jan 18 12:00 pm

Saline District Library

SDL is proud to host the Be The Match Bone Marrow Donor Program. For the thousands of people diagnosed every year with life-threatening blood cancers like leukemia and lymphoma, a cure exists. Over the past 30 years Be The Match, operated by the National Marrow Donor Program, has managed the most diverse marrow registry in the world. If you are between the ages of 18-40, a simple cheek swab is all that is required to help out.

Click here to register. Registration requested but not required… [more details]

Not Your Mama's Chair Yoga Beginning Jan. 11 at SASC - Wed Jan 18 4:15 pm

SASC

Not Your Mama's Chair Yoga begins Wednesdays, January 11-February 22. 4:15PM-5:15PM. $49/member. Call 734-429-9274 or visit salineseniors.org

Tween Writers Group - Wed Jan 18 4:15 pm

Saline District Library

Calling all writers! Are you writing an epic adventure? Poetry? A journal? Whatever you're writing, this is the group for you. Join other young writers to talk about writing, share tips and feedback, and be inspired!

Click here to register. 4th-8th grade.

[more details]

Trivia Night! All Things Michigan! - Wed Jan 18 5:00 pm

Saline District Library

Join us on Crowdpurr every Wednesday for a fun-filled night of trivia!

Today is National Michigan Day (1.18.2023). Which means this week's trivia is all about The Mitten State!

So grab your pasty, Vernors, and Bumpy Cake and compete against your Yooper and Troll friends and family, and fellow Michiganders for bragging rights.

How it works:

There are 30 questions. You have 20 seconds to answer each question.Each question starts at 100 points, but answer quickly -…

The Story of Plastic Pollution: From the Ocean to the Policy Stage - Thu Jan 19 10:00 am

Morris Lawrence Building, Washtenaw Community College

Lecture by Chelsea M. Rochman, PhD, followed by 30 minutes of audience questions and answers. $10 at the door. Presented by UM OLLI. OLLI-umich.org

Beginning Genealogy at SASC - Thu Jan 19 1:00 pm

SASC

Beginning Genealogy at SASC. Thursday, January 19. 1:00PM-2:30PM. $10/member. Call 734-429-9274 or visit salineseniors.org.

Scrabble Group - Thu Jan 19 2:00 pm

Saline District Library

Do you love words? Do you love games? Do you love word games?! Then join us for the ultimate word game - SCRABBLE! Join other enthusiasts (14 points!) to test your prowess (12 points!).

We'll meet monthly in the Brecon Room. Click here to register.

[more details]

Cyber Safety Parent Info Night - Thu Jan 19 6:30 pm

Heritage Elementary School

Cyber Safety Parent Info Night at Heritage Elementary School. January 19, 6:30PM.

City of Saline DEI Book/Film Discussion - Thu Jan 19 7:00 pm

Liberty School

Join the City of Saline DEI Committee for our monthly book/film discussion!

January book: People Love Dead Jews: Reports from a Haunted Present by Dara HornA startling and profound exploration of how Jewish history is exploited to comfort the living.

Winner of the 2021 National Jewish Book Award for Con­tem­po­rary Jew­ish Life and Prac­tice

Finalist for the 2021 Kirkus Prize in Nonfiction

A New York Times Notable Book of the Year A Wall Street Journal, Chicago Public Library, Publishers… [more details]

Lethal Lunch Book Club - Fri Jan 20 1:00 pm

Saline District Library

Join us in-person the third Friday of the month to discuss deliciously wicked details of murders most foul. We’ll read books in the murder mystery genre and first-in-a-series books. This month we are reading The Honjin Murders by Seishi Yokomizo.

Click here to register. Click here to request a copy of this book. [more details]

Basic Music Classes with Andrew Kratzat - Fri Jan 20 2:30 pm

SASC

Basic Music Classes with Instructor Andrew Kratzat at SASC, Fridays, January 20-February 24, 2:30PM-3:30PM. $12/members. For more info, call 734-429-9274 or visit salineseniors.org.

Euchre Fundraiser for Saline Hockey - Sat Jan 21 7:00 pm

Saline American Legion

The Saline American Legion will be the site of a euchre fundraiser for the Saline High School hockey team.The event is from 7-10 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 21. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.There are two rounds per game.The cost is $50 for a team of two.People must be 21.There are cash prizes for the top three teams.Register by clicking here.

