Saline Middle Schoolers Shine at MISCA Meet

Along with the Hornet divers, the Saline Middle School swimmers also excelled at the MISCA state championships over the weekend.

Cooper Jansma, Isaac Adanin, Jason Oyemba and Braylen May won the 200-yard medley relay.

The Hornets captured the 200-yard freestyle. This time it was Adanin, Oyemba, Ethan Proctor and May.

Isaac Adanin won the 100-yard backstroke and also won the 100-yard breaststroke.

Braylen May was second in the 200-yard freestyle and in the 100-yard freestyle. Jason Oyemba was second in the 50-yard freestyle. Cooper Jansma was second in the backstroke.

Oyemba was also fourth in the 50-yard butterfly.

Donovan Darnell was fifth in the 100-yard IM.

Collin Flaharty took sixth in the backstroke.

In the 400-yard free relay, Flaharty, Jansma, Proctor and Darenll placed fourth.

GIRLS RESULTS

The 200-yeard medley relay team of Mariel Gupta, Melissa Leventhal, Maggie Kyzar and Nova Platzer took second place. The 200-yard freestyle relay team of Gupta, Platzer, McKinley Jones and Kyzer took second.

Kyzer was third in the 50-yard butterfly and fifth in the 50-yard freestyle.

Platzer took seventh in the 200-yard freestyle.

Gupta placed eighth in the 100-yard backstroke.