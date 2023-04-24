What to do in Saline: Artsy Adventure at Whitepine, Library Crafts, Saline Salutes and Fourth Friday and More

We conclude April with an action-packed week. Here's what's on the calendar!

...

20 events this week on our calendar: Monday, Apr 24 - Monday, May 1

FEATURED EVENTS

An Artsy Adventure at Whitepine Studios - Fri Apr 28 6:30 pm

Whitepine Studios

We are excited to be a part of Fourth Fridays in downtown Saline! Each month, Saline businesses will stay open until 9pm, host tastings, events, shopping, live music, and other specials. Downtown Saline is kicking off Fourth Friday's this month on April 28th.For Whitepine Studios first Fourth Friday activities, we are inviting children ages 5-12 to join us for a fun Artsy Adventure. While parents eat, shop and stroll around downtown Saline we will have fun with your kids making crafts, playing… [more details]

Other Events

Crafty Kids Take-Home Project - Mon Apr 24 9:00 am

Saline District Library

A DIY hands-on project for school aged children to complete at their leisure. Reserved kits can be picked up at the front desk beginning on the date listed for the individual project.

Ages 6-11. Click here to register.

[more details]

Teen Take-n-Make: Farm Animal Cross Stitch - Mon Apr 24 9:00 am

Saline District Library

Every Monday we will have DIY packs for our teen crafters! This week you'll get everything you need to make a Farm Animal Cross Stitch.Click here to register.

[more details]

Smart Money - Mon Apr 24 4:15 pm

Saline District Library

Through stories, crafts, and games kids will have a basic introduction of money.

Ages 5-9. Click here to register.

[more details]

Monday Murder Club - Mon Apr 24 6:30 pm

Saline District Library

Join us for a book discussion of crime, murder, and mayhem. This month we are reading Grave Reservations by Cherie Priest.

Tea and treats will be provided!

Click here to register. Click here to request book.

[more details]

Protect Yourself From Scams - Tue Apr 25 1:00 pm

Saline Area Senior Center

It seems everyone is attempting to access your personal information.

From asking you to call a number it is believed that it is focused on assistance, to accessing your information off the internet, to signing up for items by nail and receiving a barrage of calls shortly thereafter. What commonly begins as a friendly or helpful contact ends with stress to protect your identity from.

Unfortunately, in the information age your data hold value to scammers in cyberspace. What commonly begins as a… [more details]

Late Lunch - Tue Apr 25 1:00 pm

Cancun Mexican Grill

Casual business networking for SACC members.

More info at https://www.salinechamber.org/ [more details]

Open Art for Teens - Tue Apr 25 3:00 pm

Saline District Library

Teens are welcome to come create, color, and craft at the library from 3-4 PM on Wednesdays!No registration required.

[more details]

New Adult Supported Social Club: On the Menu: Charcuterie Boards - Tue Apr 25 6:00 pm

Saline District Library

A safe space for adapted learning community members 18+ (and their caregivers) to make friends and have fun!

Registration requested but not required.

Click here to register.

[more details]

Book Talk - Wed Apr 26 10:00 am

Saline District Library

"Share a title or three you've recently read and hear what others are reading as well. A Librarian will also highlight a selection of titles to help you decide what to read next. Fiction, nonfiction, audiobooks - anything goes!"

Registration requested but not required.

Click here to register.

[more details]

LifeChoices Virtual Discovery Session - Wed Apr 26 11:00 am

LifeChoices, Brought to you by EHM Senior Solutions

LifeChoices® offers you peace of mind and a plan for your future long-term care needs while providing financial protection so you can continue living your life on your own terms!

RSVP: www.ehmss.org/events or call 734-679-0533

A Zoom link will be sent to you upon registration.

[more details]

Trivia Night: Horsing Around - Wed Apr 26 5:00 pm

Saline District Library

Join us on Crowdpurr every Wednesday for a fun-filled night of trivia!

A horse is a horse, of course, of course,And no one can talk to a horse of courseThat is, of course, unless the horse is the famous Mr. Ed!

Compete against your friends, family, and favorite equine for whinnying rights.

How it works:

There are 30 questions. You have 20 seconds to answer each question.Each question starts at 100 points, but answer quickly - the longer you wait to answer the less points you… [more details]

Saline Salutes - Wed Apr 26 6:30 pm

Lake Forest Golf Course

Saline Area Chamber of Commerce recognizing individuals who have made outstanding contributions to the Saline area.

$40 for a single person

$75 for a couple

$300 for a table of 8

https://www.salinechamber.org/

[more details]

GriefShare Support Group - What Do I Live For Now? - Thu Apr 27 1:00 pm

Christ Our King Lutheran Church

What Do I Live for Now?: You’ll learn why moving forward is a necessity. Why it’s a process. Why peace and pain will always coexist.

You don't have to go through this process alone. Let's walk alongside each other on Thursdays from 1 PM - 3 PM. No need to register. You are welcome to begin attending the GriefShare group at any session. Each is “self-contained,” so you do not have to attend in sequence. You will find encouragement and help whenever you begin.

When: Thursdays… [more details]

Homeowner Stormwater Educational Seminar - Thu Apr 27 6:30 pm

Pittsfield Township Administration Building

Join us for this FREE educational seminar presented by The Office of the Washtenaw County Water Resources Commissioner! This seminar will take place at the Pittsfield Township Administration Building on Thursday, April 27th, 2023, from 6:30PM - 7:30PM.

Healthy, vibrant neighborhoods are one of the greatest assets to our community. You work hard to take care of your home and your yard, which protects the value of your property and helps to maintain a high quality of life in Pittsfield Township… [more details]

Spring Tree & Shrub Sale - Fri Apr 28 2:00 pm

Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds

Each spring the Conservation District sells a variety of trees & shrubs which are intended for conservation uses, such as:

- Reforestation

- Soil erosion control

- Windbreaks and screens

- Wildlife habitat improvements

- Landscaping naturalizing

Pickup for pre-orders:

Friday, April 28rd, 1-6pm

Saturday April 29th, 9-11am

The pickup location will be the

Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds,

5055 Ann Arbor-Saline Rd

Ann Arbor 48103.

* No ticket required. Bring your order confirmation.

* Online Store… [more details]

Zoo to You Presented by the Creature Conservancy - Fri Apr 28 3:15 pm

Saline District Library

TEEN! Join us for a fun afternoon meeting a sloth, wood turtle, tenrec, armadillo, blue-tongued skink, and a Burmese Python. Please plan to stay for the whole show, as it disrupts the animals to have people come in and out of the room.Click here to register.

[more details]

Fourth Friday - Fri Apr 28 6:00 pm

Downtown Saline

What is Fourth Fridays? Each 4th Friday of the month, businesses will stay open late (until 9pm), host tastings, events, shopping nights, live music, specials and more!!!

Each month there will be a different theme. So come downtown, and while you’re waiting to get a bite to eat wander around our small town for unique shopping experiences and friendly faces. [more details]

Jim Burd at Dan's Downtown Tavern - Fri Apr 28 6:30 pm

Dan's Downtown Tavern

Jim Burd plays live music at Dan's Downtown Tavern on Friday April 28. [more details]

You're in the loop! For more things to do, or to post your own event, visit our Community Calendar.