What to do in Saline This Week: Oktoberfest, RunTough for ChadTough, and Much More

It's a festive week in Saline, as Oktoberfest returns for the 18th annual festival. On Saturday, the RunTough for ChadTough run is one of the community's biggest events. Throughout the week there are great programs for people of all ages at the Saline District Library, while the Saline Area Senior Center has many fun and enriching events.

...

Here are your events this week on our calendar: Monday, Sep 11 - Sunday, Sep 17

FEATURED EVENTS

Thursday Thrive: Support - Thu Sep 14 1:30 pm

First Presbyterian Church of Saline

Free for the greater Saline community. First Presbyterian is a welcoming and affirming church, and "Thursday Thrive- Support" groups meet on the second Thursday of every month. Please visit and find a group that welcomes you! We begin Thursday, September 14, 2023. **note different starting times for groups**

Grief Support 1:30pm: Whether your grief is the loss of a loved one, a change in circumstances, or the end of a long-standing part of your life, this group is for you.

Off They Go!… [more details]

Saline Oktoberfest - Fri Sep 15 5:00 pm

Dowtown Saline

FRIDAY NIGHT SEPTEMBER 15th | 5PM to 11PM

Wilkommen to Historic Saline

5 PM | Gates Open on S Ann Arbor Street

Join us in the Bier Garten with food vendors, entertainment, and, of course BEER!!! A great lineup of German and domestic brews will be available.

$10 Admission Entrance Fee for 21 and older – NO CHARGE for under 21!

TICKETS ARE ON SALE ONLINE NOW (https://qrco.de/bdEcCR)

6:30 PM | Tapping of the Golden Keg Opening Ceremony

Oktoberfest Beer on tap. Present a ticket if you want a… [more details]

RunTough for ChadTough Defeat DIPG - Sat Sep 16 8:30 am

Saline High School

This family-friendly 5K and 1M Fun Run is the foundation’s longest running event, bringing together families, both locally and across the world, to raise money for childhood brain cancer research. In celebration of Chad Carr’s September 26th birthday, who passed away at the age of 5, participants can enjoy a fun-filled morning in Saline, MI, including a Family Fun Zone and Tot Race, free for kids 5 and under. [more details]

Other Events

Teen Take-n-Make: Upcycled CD Holder Photo Cube - Mon Sep 11 9:00 am

Saline District Library

Every Monday we will have DIY packs for our teen crafters! This week you'll get everything you need to make an Upcycled CD Holder Photo Cube.Click here to register.

[more details]

Drums Alive

- Mon Sep 11 10:00 am

Saline Area Senior Center

Join Jerry and her positive energy in person. Connect to your inner rhythm by combining drumming, music, andmovement. Express yourself, release stress, sing, and enjoy a sense of community. All equipment for this class, which can be done seated or standing, is provided.Register here: https://sasc.recdesk.com/Community/Program/Detail?programId=1953 [more details]

Zumba Gold - Mon Sep 11 11:15 am

Saline Area Senior Center

Zumba Gold is a modified Zumba class for active older adults that recreates traditional Zumba moves at a lower-intensity. The design of the class introduces easy-to-follow Zumba choreography that focuses on balance, range of motion and coordination.

Register here: https://sasc.recdesk.com/Community/Program/Detail?programId=1872 [more details]

Walking Yoga - Mon Sep 11 12:00 pm

Saline District Library

Join yoga instructor Jo Ann Yates for yoga stretching and a walk. This 4-week class series will take place outside*, so bring a water bottle to stay hydrated, and wear comfortable clothing and walking shoes.

Registration is required. Click here to register.

*Rain dates will be made up at the end of the 4-week session.

[more details]

Ceramics with Jenn Lupton - Mon Sep 11 1:00 pm

Saline Area Senior Center

This class is over two days. In the first class you will create the clay pieces and in the second class, you will glaze the bisque pieces. Jenn will fire your piece in her kiln and you can pick it up at SASC when it is done. Materials included. Please register by Sep 5 for the Leaf Plate in person or online: https://sasc.recdesk.com/Community/Program/Detail?programId=1923 [more details]

Books to Art Club - Mon Sep 11 4:15 pm

Saline District Library

For the budding art historians, we will read books, discuss the art, and create related art projects. This month we are discussing Where the Wild Things Are by Maurice Sendak.

Kindergarten - 2nd grade. Click here to register.

[more details]

Stitches & Knots: Knitting and Crochet - Mon Sep 11 6:30 pm

Saline District Library

New night!

Join us monthly for a knitting and crochet group! All skill levels are welcome - if you have learned the basics and want tips, or if you are experienced and want some company while you create, this is the group for you. This is an informal and welcoming group and a chance to meet others who share an interest in fiber arts.

This month we will meet in the Youth Program Room.

Registration requested. Click here to register.

[more details]

How to Make Aging in Place a Reality - Tue Sep 12 10:00 am

Saline Area Senior Center

Most older adults wish to remain in their homes for as long as possible. Creating a plan can prevent unexpected events from turning into crises that can compromise one’s ability to stay at home. Learn about various technology, home modifications, and community resources that can make staying in your home a reality.

Register here: https://sasc.recdesk.com/Community/Program/Detail?programId=1892 [more details]

Adult Coloring and Crafts - Tue Sep 12 1:30 pm

Saline District Library

Join us in-person with your current project and spend a relaxing hour reconnecting with library friends while you work!Registration requested. Click here to register.

[more details]

New Adult Supported Social Club: Sundae Bar with Washtenaw Dairy - Tue Sep 12 6:00 pm

Saline District Library

A safe space for adapted learning community members 18+ (and their caregivers) to make friends and have fun!

We'll meet the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month.

Registration requested but not required. Click here to register.

This program is generously funded by the Carl F. Schrandt Endowment Fund.

[more details]

Tie-Dye Teddy Bears - Tue Sep 12 6:30 pm

Saline District Library

Create your own tie-dye teddy bears. Dress for a mess.

Ages 8-12. Click here to register.

[more details]

Tai Chi Beginning - Wed Sep 13 10:30 am

Saline Area Senior Center

Get serious about flexibility and relaxation with Tai Chi. No experience is necessary; you will learn the Yang Family 108 Long Form. Seated exercises and meditation are included.

Register here or at the front desk: https://sasc.recdesk.com/Community/Program/Detail?programId=1956 [more details]

More News from Saline