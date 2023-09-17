What to do in Saline: Art, Hobbits, Voter Registration and Guitar Picker Dakota Dave Hull

Here's what's happening in Saline this week! Post your event by noon Thursday to be included in our weekend feature.

...

20 events this week on our calendar: Monday, Sep 18 - Sunday, Sep 24

Teen Take-n-Make: We're All Nuts Here Door Sign - Mon Sep 18 9:00 am

Saline District Library

Every Monday we will have DIY packs for our teen crafters! This week you'll get everything you need to make your door sign.

Click here to register.

[more details]

Adventures in Bookland - Mon Sep 18 4:15 pm

Saline District Library

A book discussion group for independent readers; discuss the books and participate in themed activities. Book titles for the individual sessions will be available four weeks in advance, this month's book is Owl Diaries: Trip to the Pumpkin Farm by Rebecca Elliott. Please visit the youth desk to pick up a copy to read before the book discussion.

Kindergarten - 2nd grade. Click here to register.

[more details]

The Saline Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Golf Outing - Tue Sep 19 8:00 am

Stonebridge Golf Club

Join us for a fun-filled day of golfing, networking and more! This is a 4-person scramble format perfect for all golfers. Registration includes 18 holes of golf with a cart, breakfast, lunch on the course and a light dinner. Fees are $185/golfer or $750/4some, $500/second 4some from the same company.Register online at www.salinechamber.org or call at 734-429-4494.Thanks to sponsors Bank of Ann Arbor and Stonebridge Golf Club! [more details]

Scrabble Group - Tue Sep 19 11:00 am

Saline District Library

Do you love words? Do you love games? Do you love word games?! Then join us for the ultimate word game - SCRABBLE! Join other enthusiasts (14 points!) to test your prowess (12 points!).

We'll meet monthly in the Brecon Room. Click here to register.

[more details]

National Voter Registration Day with the League of Women Voters - Tue Sep 19 5:00 pm

Saline District Library

Stop by the League of Women Voters table near the information desk to register to vote and learn more about exercising your rights!

[more details]

eBook Clinic - Wed Sep 20 10:00 am

Saline District Library

Did you receive a new E-reader or just want to learn how you can get library books online? Bring your device, your library card, and Amazon login if you have a Kindle for one on one instruction. We’ll show you how to download e-materials from the SDL collection using Libby and hoopla!Click here to register.

[more details]

eBook Clinic - Wed Sep 20 10:30 am

Saline District Library

Did you receive a new E-reader or just want to learn how you can get library books online? Bring your device, your library card, and Amazon login if you have a Kindle for one on one instruction. We’ll show you how to download e-materials from the SDL collection using Libby and hoopla!

Click here to register.

[more details]

Open Art and Anime for Teens - Wed Sep 20 3:00 pm

Saline District Library

Teens are welcome to come create, color, and craft at the library from 3-4 PM on Wednesdays!

Registration is not required. Click here to see future dates.

[more details]

Trivia Night: Hobbits - Wed Sep 20 5:00 pm

Saline District Library

Join us on Crowdpurr every Wednesday for a fun-filled night of trivia!

We're going on an adventure! Right after second breakfast, of course. This week we are heading to the Shire, the home of the Hobbits! Play against your friends, elves, Orcs, and hairy-footed brethren in a fun-filled game of trivia.

How it works:

There are 30 questions. You have 20 seconds to answer each question.Each question starts at 100 points, but answer quickly - the longer you wait to answer… [more details]

Special Needs Financial Planning - Wed Sep 20 6:30 pm

Saline District Library

Financial planning when you have a child with special needs can feel overwhelming. How do you plan for your own needs as you age, as well as for your child when you are no longer able to care for them? In this informative presentation, Deb Purcell, CFP® a Chartered Special Needs Consultant® breaks the process down into manageable pieces so that you can create a plan at your pace, and update it as needed. Valuable information will include:

Charting your planning… [more details]

Science Club: Oil Spills - Wed Sep 20 6:30 pm

Saline District Library

If you have ever imagined being a scientist, join us for Science Club! This is for kids to try different sciences through hands-on activities. This month's theme is oil spills presented by the Sloan Museum.

Ages 8-12. Click here to register.

[more details]

Brecon Village's September Sounds Music Series presents Saline Fiddlers - Wed Sep 20 6:30 pm

Brecon Village

You're invited! Saline Fiddlers play live at Brecon Village. Join us outside for this fun event presented by Evangelical Homes of Michigan Foundation and OneCare RX.

Free concert and refreshments!

For more information: www.ehmss.org/events [more details]

Ragtime Guitar Picker Dakota Dave Hull Live at Stony Lake Brewing - Wed Sep 20 7:30 pm

Stony Lake Brewing Co.

Guitar virtuoso Dakota Dave Hull from the Twin Cities, a veteran of Garrison Keillor’s Prairie Home Companion and the musician who played at the inaugural Acoustic Routes Concert 10 years ago, is returning to Saline with his arsenal of guitars in tow.

Dakota Dave plays a uniquely personal blend of jazz, ragtime, folk, blues, Western swing, and vintage pop, all fingerstyle. He has recorded or performed with legends, including Utah Phillips, Doc Watson, Dave Van Ronk, John Renbourn and… [more details]

Navigating Tomorrow: Fearless Approaches to Future Care Planning - Thu Sep 21 10:00 am

LifeChoices, Brought to you by EHM Senior Solutions

Join our virtual event!

Discover: What long -term care is, and what current healthcare trends and costs are.

Explore: Your choices for aging in place or a community setting.

Discuss: Gaining peace of mind by having a plan before you need it.

RSVP: www.ehmss.org/events or call 734-679-0533

A Zoom link will be sent to you upon registration.Brought to you by LifeChoices and EHM Senior Solutions

[more details]

Meditation - Thu Sep 21 3:00 pm

Saline Area Senior Center

Why meditate? Meditation builds focus and awareness, essential conditions for a clear and stable mind. Meditation helps us more honestly engage with ourselves and the world around us. These classes offer hands-on experience with the basic elements of meditation using the breath and techniques for coping with distracted or drowsy moments. Classes are open to all - newcomers to meditation, long time meditators, and those looking for group meditation with others.

Classes are $5 each You may… [more details]

Intro to Parkour and Freerunning - Thu Sep 21 3:00 pm

Saline District Library

Learn the basics of parkour, free-running, and other tricks with the experts from Phoenix Free-running Academy. Please bring a water bottle, wear sturdy/well-soled shoes and exercise clothing. This program will be held on the back lawn.

Click here to register.

[more details]

Ladie's Thursday Night Out - Thu Sep 21 6:00 pm

Whitepine Studios

Why limit Ladies' Night Out to just once a year? Embrace the opportunity every third Thursday with Whitepine Studios and TJ Pottery! Join us for a relaxed evening where we'll dive into a 1 1/2-hour workshop crafting a stunning ceramic drink ware piece. This month, our focus is on a cocktail cup, kiln-fired and glazed for your sipping pleasure. No worries if you're new to this – all materials are provided, and your masterpieces will be ready for pickup within two weeks. Gather your ladies and… [more details]

Chef Vicki Cooking Demonstration - Thu Sep 21 6:30 pm

Saline District Library

Join us for a live cooking demonstration presented by Vicki Brett-Gach – a Certified Personal Chef, Master-Certified Vegan Lifestyle Coach, and author of The Plant-Based for Life Cookbook: Deliciously Simple Recipes to Nourish, Comfort, Energize and Renew. You'll learn how to make a Simple Salad with Vegan Creamy Buttermilk Ranch Dressing, plus No-Bake Mocha Brownies - both perfect all year long! Guests will have an opportunity to sample the recipes, and Vicki… [more details]

GriefShare: Grief Recovery Group - Thu Sep 21 6:30 pm

Christ Our King Lutheran Church

Grieving the loss of someone close to you? Find comfort and support at GriefShare. It is a free 13-week grief support group that you can join at any time! No need to register. You are welcome to begin attending the GriefShare group at any session. Each is “self-contained,” so you do not have to attend in sequence.

At a weekly GriefShare meeting, you will view a video featuring respected counselors, teachers, and healthcare professionals on grief-related topics. After that is a small-group… [more details]

Foundry Town Survivors - Live - Thu Sep 21 7:00 pm

Necto

Return to the scene of the crime with Foundry Town Survivors! Opening will be special guest Michael on Fire. Scott Westerman of Keener13.com will be guest MC for the evening! Doors open 6:30pm, show 7:00-11:00pm. Advance tickets $10 at https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/2754923/foundry-town-survivors-ann-arbor-… $15 at the door.IMPORTANT UPDATE: The universe has a weird way of surprising us - a donor has decided to make our 9/21/2023 Foundry Town Survivors show a FREE show. The show has proved… [more details]

More News from Saline