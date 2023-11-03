Saline Rotary Raises More than $12,000 for Saline Social Service, Makulinski Family Foundation Matches

Saline Area Social Service (SASS) is delighted to announce the conclusion of its “Rotary Match Challenge” fundraiser, which ran from October 23 to November 1, 2023. The fundraiser aimed to raise both funds and awareness for SASS’ mission to provide essential support to individuals and families in need in the Saline community.

The “Rotary Match Challenge” was a resounding success, thanks to the support of the Saline community, the leadership of Saline Rotary, and the generosity of the Makulinski Family Foundation. As part of this initiative, the Makulinski Family Foundation provided a 100% match for the first $10,000 donated to SASS, effectively doubling the impact of contributions.

SASS is thrilled to announce that the "Rotary Match Challenge” exceeded its $10,000 goal, raising $12,247 to help continue SASS’ mission of providing food, emergency aid, and support to those in need in Saline.

Saline Area Social Service is a non-profit organization that serves the City of Saline and a portion of the surrounding townships. Founded in 1961, SASS is the only local resource that provides food and emergency relief. Of the 550+ people served annually, 38% are children and 22% are senior citizens. Thanks to community support, SASS was able to distribute enough food for over 118,000 meals in 2022, provide emergency assistance for evictions, utility shut off, and car repairs, and offer quality of life programs for youth and seniors.

“We are deeply moved by the response to the ‘Rotary Match Challenge’ and the generosity of the Makulinski Family Foundation,” said Jamail Aikens, Executive Director of Saline Area Social Service. “The money raised will help us to further our mission of helping our neighbors. We are committed to ensuring that no one in our community goes without the support and resources they need.”

For more information about Saline Area Social Service, volunteer opportunities, or to make a donation, please visit SalineSocialService.com.

About Saline Area Social Service

Saline Area Social Service (SASS) is a private, tax-exempt non-profit organization that has been in the community for over 60 years and serves the most vulnerable students, families and senior citizens that live in and around the Saline area. SASS’s mission is to provide our short- and long-term aid, directly and through referrals, to its participants in need. For more information, visit salineareasocialservice.com.

