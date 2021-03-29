Lt. Brandon Sears one of Two Finalists for Saline Fire Chief Position, Interviews April 7

The Saline Area Fire Board has chosen two finalists for the fire chief position. The finalists are Brandon Sears, who is a lieutenant with the Saline Area Fire Department, and Jason Sperle, who is the fire marshal for the Pittsfield Township Fire Department.

The Saline Area Fire Board will conduct interviews with the finalists at 6 p.m., Wednesday, April 7, at Saline City Hall, 100 N. Harris St.

“As many are aware, Chief (Craig) Hoeft will be retiring in June after an impressive and distinguished career with Saline Fire,” said Mayor Brian Marl, Chair of the Saline Area Fire Board. “As such, we initiated a search process in late 2020, with the assistance of Frank Walsh, from Walsh Municipal Services, and the response has been phenomenal – more than 50 applicants, 43 candidates with command level experience.”

Walsh said the fire department's "brand is strong."

“The region’s reputation in Michigan is one to be proud of. This process drew an unparalleled list of stellar candidates,” Walsh said.

Walsh helped the City of Saline in its search for a new city manager.

The public is welcome to attend, the interviews will also be broadcast live on Facebook and Zoom. Additional details, including log-in information will be shared in the coming days.

Comment cards will also be made available at the meeting to those who attend in-person and an electronic version will be provided to those who participate remotely.

The Saline Area Fire Board hopes to make a final decision regarding this matter in the coming weeks.

If residents have any questions or concerns, they are encouraged to contact Mayor Marl directly – the Mayor’s phone number is (734) 272-3654, he may also be reached by email, at bmarl@cityofsaline.org.