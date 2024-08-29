Children's Day at Saline Community Fair Featured Touch a Truck, Exhibits and Events for Families

Saline Community Fair kicked off its annual Children’s Day on Thursday morning with the Touch a Truck event. Children were able to climb into the driver’s seat and imagine they were firefighters, EMTs, sheriffs, farmers, school bus drivers, sanitation workers, and more.

“We come to Touch a Truck so all the kids get to climb on the vehicles. It’s just an opportunity for them to see what we do,” said Fire Chief Jason Sperle from the Saline Fire Department.

Duane Derksen, a second year Saline Area Schools bus driver, was available to let young children explore a bus.

“It’s great to give back to the community,” Derksen said. “We are here representing our school, and obviously with young kids, we want to make sure that when they eventually do get on the school bus, they will feel comfortable and that it’s a safe place. Safety is our number one thing.”

Future farmers were able to climb aboard a Big Chief International tractor thanks to Mark Stevenson with Stevenson Water Hauling and Stevenson Arbor Care.

“It’s really fun to see the kids come out and get excited, whether it's new equipment or old equipment, and keep encouraging the younger generation to get excited about big mechanical and hydraulic toys.”

Local businesses set up tents and offered snacks and freebies to families.

Sammie Knapp and Mike Weaver were representing Saline Busch’s and passing out snacks.

“Community involvement is very important for Busch’s, so we sponsor the fair. We’re here with cold water and bananas to give out to the kids as a healthy snack,” Weaver said.

Nearby, Hungry Howie’s Saline supervisor Missy Sielske was joined by Howie the mascot and fellow representatives from Adrian and Monroe. They offered visitors mini pizza boxes filled with crayons, temporary tattoos, and coupons.

“This is our first time here,” Sielske said. “It’s been great. I originally came with seventy-five boxes, and I already had to go grab seventy-five more.”

In addition to the Touch a Truck event, families could pet farm animals and explore the exhibits like the Adventures in Agriculture barn. At the Farmer for a Day exhibit, kids could use their imaginations as they dug for potatoes, collected eggs, picked apples, or milked a cow.

Volunteers Jim and Donna Gunther helped the children as they explored the barnyard playspace.

“We’re working in the kids area in the barn, trying to keep it neat and safe for the little ones to come and play. Free play like this is wonderful,” Donna Gunther said.

Families were also encouraged to enter drawings for bikes that were donated by local sponsors.

Other events throughout the day included Smokin Hot Gun Slingers at the horse arena, a magic show, a reptile show, and photo opportunities with Elmo.

This year’s Children’s Day was sponsored by Dan’s Downtown Tavern.

The Saline Community Fair continues through Labor Day, September 2

