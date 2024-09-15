Brecon Grille & Pub's Paul Geragosian is Festmeister for Saline Octoberfest

Saline Main Street and the Saline-Lindenberg Friendship Committee (SLFC) are proud to announce Paul Geragosian as the 2024 Festmeister for Saline Main Street’s 19th annual Oktoberfest. Paul will be honored at the festival's opening ceremony, the Tapping of the Golden Keg, on Friday, September 20 at 6:30 PM, marking the start of one of our community's most beloved annual traditions.

Paul is a familiar friendly face in downtown Saline. As the owner of Brecon Grille & Pub, he is often found overseeing the delivery of libations and delicious meals to his patrons. Paul generously shared his restaurateur expertise with the SLFC to assist with menu planning, ordering and managing supplies, and navigating health department regulations, all of which help the SLFC operate their famous bratwurst chalet at Oktoberfest each year.

While Oktoberfest is Saline Main Street’s biggest fundraiser of the year, funds raised by the SLFC support the committee’s work, including hosting guests from Saline's sister city, Lindenberg im Allgäu, Germany, who visit every four years. The funds help cover the cost of providing guests with an authentic Michigan experience. Additionally, the SLFC supports the Saline High School German language students participating in exchange programs, further strengthening cultural ties between the two cities.

“Paul’s support has played an integral role in allowing us to continue as a financially sound, all-volunteer, citizen-led organization. He has helped make it possible for the SLFC to build a sustainable treasury that will well serve our mission now and in the foreseeable future. He has well earned the title of Festmeister,” said Jack Ceo, President of the SLFC.

Paul's journey into the restaurant industry began at Bill Knapp's in Ann Arbor, and after gaining invaluable experience at Fox & Hounds in Bloomfield Hills, he eventually found his way back to Saline, where he opened Brecon Grille in 2002. The name of the restaurant is a tribute to Saline's Sister City, Brecon, Wales, and in 2009, he added "Pub" to the name to reflect its expanded offerings of craft beer and cocktails.

Paul's deep connection to his community is reflected in the relationships he's built with his customers and fellow business owners. As he often says, it's the people of Saline who have kept him rooted in the area for over 20 years.

The restaurant’s name also carries personal significance. While Brecon Grille honors Saline’s sister city, the name "G-9 Taverns Inc."—the company behind the restaurant—honors Paul’s late brother, an Air Force pilot. His brother's nickname, "G-9," inspired Paul to create a company that paid tribute to both his family and his dreams.

Please join Paul and the entire Saline community for Saline Main Street’s 2024 Oktoberfest and the highly anticipated Tapping of the Golden Keg! For more information please visit www.salinemainstreet.org.

More News from Saline