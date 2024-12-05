What to do in Saline this weekend: Friday, Dec 6 - Sunday, Dec 8

Here's what's happening during the busiest weekend of the year in Saline.

20 things to do this weekend: Friday, Dec 6 - Sunday, Dec 8

FEATURED EVENTS

Punk Rock Christmas Concert with Darnell Don't Like Citrus - Fri Dec 6 7:00 pm

The 109 Cultural Exchange

Grab your friends, and let’s punk the halls together! 🎤✨

This is more than a Christmas concert—it's a celebration for everyone! Whether you rock flannel, leather, or ugly holiday sweaters, all are welcome to come as they are. Let's share in the joy of the season with music, community, and a little rebellious cheer.

🎶 When: 7 - 9 pm, Friday December 6📍 Where: The 109 Cultural ExchangeJoin us for a holiday event like no other! Darnell Don't Like Citrus will crank up the volume and bring the… [more details]

The Best Christmas Pageant Ever by Saline Area Players - Fri Dec 6 7:00 pm

The Well Church

The Saline Area Players present The Best Christmas Pageant Ever by Barbara Robinson. Recently released as a movie based on this play, it's the story of the Herdman family of misfits -- and us! -- learning about the true meaning of Christmas. Tickets at salineareaplayers.org. Tickets are $10 for sr/stud, $15 adults (+$1 fee if by cc). [more details]

Cocoa Crawl - Sat Dec 7 12:00 pm

Downtown Saline

Get ready to indulge in FREE chocolate or hot-cocoa themed treats from 17!!!! participating Main Street businesses, plus enjoy special deals at every stop. Complete your passport (available at all participating businesses) and you'll be entered for a chance to win a MEGA gift basket filled with gift cards and merchandise! This year, the grand prize basket is worth over $1,000!!!!

After the Cocoa Crawl, the Saline Chamber of Commerce will host the annual tree lighting ceremony and holiday… [more details]

Other Events

Cutting Edge of Your Chair Yoga - Fri Dec 6 11:15 am

Saline Area Senior Center

Join us for our new Chair Yoga class, designed to enhance flexibility, strength, and relaxation—all while seated! This gentle yet invigorating program is perfect for all levels. Most poses will be practiced in a chair, making yoga accessible and enjoyable for everyone. In addition to seated poses, we’ll incorporate the sit-to-stand exercise to help build leg strength and improve balance. Expect a calming atmosphere filled with supportive guidance to help you connect your mind and body.Open to… [more details]

The Taco Truck of Clinton at Stony Lake Brewing Co. - Fri Dec 6 4:30 pm

Stony Lake Brewing Co.

We have the best tacos, quesabirrias, and burritos you’ve ever had!! Everything’s made with love♥️🌮 [more details]

The Little Mermaid - Fri Dec 6 7:00 pm

Saline High School

It's opening night for The Little Mermaid, presented by Saline Varsity Blues Performing Arts at Saline High School.Tickets are $15 and available at www.salinevarsityblues.com. [more details]

Community Candlelight Sound Bath - Fri Dec 6 7:00 pm

7 Notes Natural Health

Join Rob Meyer-Kukan for this sound bath meditation where he will use singing bowls, gongs, and more to create a gentle soundscape perfect for deep relaxation and peace by candlelight.

Yoga mats and one yoga blanket are provided for each attendee. Please bring any additional supports you would like for your comfort (pillows, bolster, eye pillow, etc). We also have 7 zero gravity chairs available to the first 7 participants who request them at the event

Current public health safety protocols… [more details]

Saline Indoor Farmers Market - Sat Dec 7 9:00 am

Saline Farmers Market

The Saline Area Senior Center joins the market this week to promote their programs and sign up participants.Scott Thacher sings blues and classic country for us from 10am-noon in the info area. The treasure hunt animal will be the penguin!

Hours 9am-1pm. Licensed and vested service animals only.

[more details]

Kids Holiday Craft Club - Sat Dec 7 10:00 am

Saline Recreation Center

Kids will make several art projects that are perfect for holiday gift giving, while munching on holiday cookies!Kids Holiday Craft ClubSaturday, December 710 a.m. - 12 p.m.$24 per child/ $19 per child for annual Rec Center membersRegister online at salinerec.comThis event is sponsored by Flow2Grow. [more details]

4th Annual Cocoa Crawl & Holiday Weekend - Sat Dec 7 12:00 pm

Downtown Saline

Get ready to indulge your senses on Saturday, December 7th, from noon to 6 PM, as downtown Saline transforms into a winter wonderland of delicious cocoa delights!As you stroll through our charming streets, be sure to visit our participating businesses, where you’ll find a delectable array of chocolate-themed treats waiting just for you!Collect stamps in your passport as you savor each delightful stop, and you'll be entered to WIN a Mega Gift Basket featuring goodies from all the wonderful… [more details]

Wintering and the Winter Blahs - Sat Dec 7 1:00 pm

7 Notes Natural Health

Join Dr. Ylona Hartford of Health Harmonized to learn some natural solutions to truly improve and build your health and wellbeing.

This class will focus on how to support yourself and your loved ones during the winter season. Some of us love it, some of us don't. However, there area always natural solutions to help everyone winter successfully.

Where: 7 Notes Natural Health in Ann Arbor

When: Saturday Dec 7th at 1pm

Investment: $60 with Advanced Registration Required. Note, if you would like to… [more details]

Disability Network Holiday Pop-up Market Day 2 - Sat Dec 7 1:00 pm

Disability Network Washtenaw Monroe Livingston

Disability Network Holiday Pop-up Art Market - Day 2

Join us for a vibrant Holiday Pop-up Market celebrating the creativity of artists with disabilities! Explore a diverse range of unique handmade artworks, from paintings and sculptures to crafts and jewelry. Support local talent and find the perfect holiday gifts while enjoying a festive atmosphere filled food and community spirit. Live music by Alvorada, a local band comprised of musicians with disabilities.

Don’t miss this opportunity to… [more details]

See Me - December Ann Arbor Civic Chorus Concert - Sat Dec 7 4:00 pm

Skyline High School

Join us as Ann Arbor Civic Chorus explores music of India, featuring guest dancers from the UM Sahana student group!We also will sing eclectic choral music by Michigan and contemporary American composers such as May Erlewine, Gerald Custer, Rollo Dillworth and Rani Arbor, among others.

Karen TenBrink, DirectorEdward Wyman, PianistFreeDecember 7, 4:00 pmSkyline High School [more details]

Holiday Tree Lighting - Sat Dec 7 5:15 pm

In Front of Key Bank

Join the community to light the holiday tree in front of Key Bank at the Four Corners.Songs and more! [more details]

Saline Merry Mile - Sat Dec 7 5:30 pm

Downtown Saline

The Saline Merry Mile is a one-mile run down Michigan Avenue following the lighting of the holiday tree. Run your mile and stay for the parade!

Register here: https://runsignup.com/Race/MI/Saline/SalineMerryMile

[more details]

Saline Holiday Parade - Sat Dec 7 6:00 pm

Downtown Saline

The SACC Annual Holiday Parade has lots of lights, music & entertainment including a visit by Santa! People from all over the area line the streets of downtown Saline for this holiday favorite. With more than 100 parade participants from animals, dancers & musicians, and even a hot air balloon, there is something there for everyone to enjoy!

[more details]

