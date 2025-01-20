My daughter called me after she called 911. He was going head on to the driver in front of her. That driver swerved out of the way and she immediately followed him after she saw she was next from this disturbed driver. They called 911 as soon as they got by him. But the poor people behind them got hit. It happened so fast. She was shaking for quite awhile.
Manchester Man Who Ran Red Light in Saline Found Dead in Vehicle on I-94
The following report is based on emergency radio files.
A Manchester man who confronted Saline police before running a red light and speeding out of town was found dead with a knife in his chest after crashing his vehicle on I-94.
The incident in Saline happened around 8:43 p.m. when a man in a grey Mazda CX3 told an officer he needed a brain transplant. The officer was out of the police vehicle speaking with the man when the driver sped off, running a red light.
At 8:52 p.m., the driver was spotted going west on eastbound 94 at a high rate of speed. Police believed he wanted to be shot.
Soon after, the vehicle crashed into the median on I-94 near Liberty Street.
At 9 p.m., police approached the vehicle and found the man unresponsive with a knife in his chest.
Police closed the road for a period of time.
It's the second time in less than a month Saline Police have dealt with a man in severe emotional distress. On Dec. 29, a suicidal man shot at the Saline Police Department, leading to a short standoff between the man and police from throughout the county before the man was arrested without incident.
Manchester Man Attempts 'Suicide by Cop,' Police Take Him Safely into Custody
