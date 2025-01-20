Manchester Man Who Ran Red Light in Saline Found Dead in Vehicle on I-94

The following report is based on emergency radio files.

A Manchester man who confronted Saline police before running a red light and speeding out of town was found dead with a knife in his chest after crashing his vehicle on I-94.

The incident in Saline happened around 8:43 p.m. when a man in a grey Mazda CX3 told an officer he needed a brain transplant. The officer was out of the police vehicle speaking with the man when the driver sped off, running a red light.

At 8:52 p.m., the driver was spotted going west on eastbound 94 at a high rate of speed. Police believed he wanted to be shot.

Soon after, the vehicle crashed into the median on I-94 near Liberty Street.

At 9 p.m., police approached the vehicle and found the man unresponsive with a knife in his chest.

Police closed the road for a period of time.

It's the second time in less than a month Saline Police have dealt with a man in severe emotional distress. On Dec. 29, a suicidal man shot at the Saline Police Department, leading to a short standoff between the man and police from throughout the county before the man was arrested without incident.

