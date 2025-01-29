STULLY'S BB RECAP: Keyes Scores a Record 69

Welcome to Stully’s Community Ed Basketball Recap:

2025 Pre-Season Rankings:

Kline Fundementals Brick City Elite Goon Squad

Kiren and Em Only Buckets The Dark Side Panthers Sigma Slammers

Recap 1/25

Kline Fundamentals-98 V Sigma Slammers-42

This game was somewhat close until a Nolan Klein three paired with a steal and a Lincoln Keyes dunk swung the momentum Kline Fundamentals way. They took care of business in this game by utilizing a distinct height advantage in the post. It became a dunk fest for KF’s Lincoln Keyes as he scored a Saline Rec BB record 69 points! Of the 31 buckets he scored, there were an estimated 15 one or two-handed dunks. He also chipped in with a three and 4 free throws. Colton Tousa hit double digits with 15 points. Sigma Slammers battled all game, saw 7 players score a bucket or more and had a couple players score their first career Rec BB points. Westin Rogers and Braden Knapp paced the offense with 17 and 12 points, respectively.

The Dark Side-77 V Panthers-46

The Dark Side put together a strong offensive performance in getting a win to move into third place in the standings. The combination of long distance and paint points proved to be too much for the Panthers to overcome. Logan Wiencek’s 29 points kept the Panthers from an even bigger loss, as their distance shooting was not on point today. The Dark Side saw all seven players score and placed four in double figures: Louis Esposito(24), Brady Clark(22), Evan Miklosovic(12) and Ian Theisen(10).

Kiren and Em-47 V Only Buckets-42

This game started as a blowout as Kiren and Em could not miss from distance en route to a double-digit lead at the half. Only Buckets closed the gap by getting few buckets at a time to make this game come down to the last couple of possessions. Kiren and Em made some free throws down the stretch and Kiren Sankaran grabbed two key rebounds to hold off the upset minded Buckets. OB was led by Anderson Ross’ 10 points while Brady Wilson(19), Kiren Sankaran(13) and Ben Giannetti(13) paced the K & E offense that hit for 12 three’s on the day.

Brick City Elite-38 V Goon Squad-36

This game went down to the wire as neither offense could get on track and neither team could pull away. Each teams offense hit 5 three’s, 8 two’s, but BCE outscored GS at the charity stripe, 7-5. Brick City Elite were playing a little banged up, but never got on track on either end of the floor. Goon Squad hit some big shots to get back in the game and made three late free throws to tie it, but a late foul gave BCE’s Charlie Van Haaften a chance at the free throw line, where he rattled in the first and was pure on the second. A last shot with 3 seconds left fell short as BCE pulled out the win. Andrew Filfili scored 12 and brother Angelo scored 10 to lead the Goon Squad offense. Charlie VanHaaften was the lone BCE player in double digits with 12 points, including the game winner(s).

Weekly Awards

Powerade “Play of the Day”

**Kiren Sankaran grabbed two key rebounds and canned a pair of free throws late in the game for Kiren and Em to keep the lead for the win and is the Powerade “Play of the Day”! Congrats Kiren!!

Cheez It “Team of the Week”

**Sigma Slammers battle every game and continued that this week versus the pre-season #1. They work hard, have fun, had a couple of players score their first buckets of their career and that makes them the Cheez It “Team of the Week”!! Congrats, Sigma Slammers!!

Standings: Record Pt. Differential

Kiren and Em 3-0 +70 Kline Fundamentals 3-0 +67 The Dark Side 2-1 +26 Brick City Elite 2-1 +2 Only Buckets 1-2 +44 Panthers 1-2 -80 Goon Squad 0-3 -19 Sigma Slammers 0-3 -110

Top Scorers:

Lincoln Keyes-69** Logan Wiencek-29 Louis Esposito-24 Brady Clark-22 Brady Wilson-19 Westin Rogers-17 Colton Tousa-15 Kiren Sankaran-13 Ben Giannetti-13 Braden Knapp-12 Evan Miklosovic-12 Charlie VanHaaften-12 Andrew Filfili-12 Ian Theisen-10 Anderson Ross-10 Angelo Filfili-10

** Saline HS Rec BB record. Previous record was 55 points.

Predictions for 2/1

Brick City Elite V Sigma Slammers

Brick City Elite won late in the game last week on free throws, but they were without their “glue guy”, JP. Slammers played the pre-season #1 last week and get the pre-season #2 this week. BCE has still not played their best basketball, but will this be the week? Slammers are having fun and competing, but need to find offensive help for Westin Rogers. Slammers, work on every defensive possession and make BCE earn their points. Knapp inside and Southward from distance will need to score to have an upset chance. BCE, same old story, get out of your offensive slump(move the ball) and amp up your defensive pressure(multiple defenses). Defense to offense could get you on track for the rest of the season. I think BCE comes out on a mission and gets the win by double figures.

Kline Fundamentals V Kiren and Em

Grab a coffee and donut/pretzel to enjoy watching #1 v #2 in the standings. Kline Fundamentals has yet to have a full squad, so we do not yet know their true abilities. Kiren and Em were shorthanded last week in their win, but showed grit in getting the “W”. The battle in the post will be one to watch in this game. Can Keyes dominate against the defense of Ross/Reder? Will K & E be able to handle the defensive pressure from KF? Does KF find there outside shot to open the lane? Can K & E duplicate the three-point effort from last week? This will come down to execution on both ends of the court. If K & E can limit post touches and hit from distance, they have a shot at the “W”. If KF is at full strength and decides to amp up their defense, they can remain atop the standings. This is a tough call, but with both teams at full strength, I think Kline Fundamentals take care of business and remain undefeated. Kline Fundamentals by 6-8 points.

Goon Squad V Panthers

Panthers, you need to get all your players at the game to truly see if you can compete with the top tier teams. You have some scoring, but you will need to clamp down on “D” to win games. Goon Squad, you have runs in the game where you look like you cam compete with anyone, then you have times where you hurt yourselves. Find your strength with an inside-outside game, share the ball, balance your scoring and defend. If you do that, you will win games. Panthers will need to find a way to defend the post, score from distance and get to the rim. Goon Squad, you need to play “team basketball”, by scoring inside and from beyond the arc. This has potential to be a good game and right down to the wire. First upset pick of the year? Nope. Goons win a close one.

The Dark Side V Only Buckets

The Dark Side is playing some of their best ball of the season right now as they have started to gel as a team and have found complimentary scorers for Clark. Only Buckets have struggled after a solid opening day effort. Their players are not playing hard, getting beat defensively and on the boards. This is not a recipe for an upset! DS, you continue to score in all phases of the game: transition, at the rim, in the paint and from distance, and your defense is improving. But, any let down this week could mean giving OB a chance for the upset. OB, you simply need to execute better on both ends of the floor, and listen to your coach to have a chance to pick up a victory against DS. The Dark Side is playing well and I do not see a letdown in this game. It will be a dark day for Only Buckets, The Dark side wins by 8-10 points.

****Predictions are based on a full squad showing up! Injury report/No shows can affect the predictions!!

Winners

Stully’s Prediction %(SPP)

Last Week 4-0 1.000 Overall 11-1 .917

POWER RANKINGS:

1. Kline Fundamentals

2. Brick City Elite

3. Kiren and Em

4. The Dark Side

5. Goon Squad

6. Only Buckets

7. Panthers

8. Sigma Slammers

More News from Saline