Five Fun Things to Do at the Saline District Library

Looking for fun activities to fill the lazy hazy days of summer? Look no further than the Saline District Library! Here are five fun things to check out in July:

Join summer reading: This year’s theme is Tails and Tales in Summer Reading. Kids and adults can join online to keep track of their reading, participate in challenges and win prizes. Go on a story walk: Stroll the library’s grounds to read “Daniel’s Good Day” by Micha Archer. While you are enjoying the gardens, you can view the community “Pick Up a Stick” art installation that debuts on July 16. Join a Book Club: The library has book clubs for all ages. Teens can meet on the northwest lawn on July 15 from 3-4pm for “Books, Flicks, and Spill” to explore books that have been turned into movies. This month’s book is “When Dimple Met Rishi” by Sandhya Menon ( and the movie “Mismatched”). Bring a blanket or chair and water bottle. Families can read books together and test their trivia with “Chapter Champs: Family Addition.” Adults can attend Lethal Lunch (mysteries) or Feisty Women (books written by or about feisty women). Want to chat with other book lovers? Visit the Facebook group Busy Bees, where book titles based on themes are shared. Learn about animals: Explore the “Tails and Tales” theme this month with virtual programs about animals. Learn about “Creature Courtship” with the Creature Conservancy on July 14. Howell Nature Center will present “Owls from Howell” on July 21. Test your animal trivia knowledge every Wednesday night. Themes will be “Dinosaurs” on July 14, “Mythological Creatures” on July 21, and “Animal Movies” on July 29. Enjoy story time: Pack up the kids and bring them to Storytime on the Lawn each Wednesday morning at 10 am with Mrs. Schaffner, weather permitting. Bring a blanket and spread out at the patio pergola (and don’t forget the sunscreen!). Families can also pick up Friday Fun Storytime DIY kits, which contain crafts and books with new themes each week.

For more information on programs and events, visit the library or the website: salinelibrary.org