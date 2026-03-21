More MSP Troopers to Patrol City of Saline to Keep Trucks in Order

Expect to see Michigan State Police Troopers patrolling the City of Saline, watching truckers in violation of the law as the Data Center project continues in Saline Township. That nugget and more came from Mayor Brian Marl and City Manager Dan Swallow, who met with an official from Walbridge, the contractor for the data center project.

Walbridge has an agreement with the Michigan State Police to provide extra patrols on US-12. They have agreed to work in conjunction with Saline Police Chief Marlene Radzik to expand that to Downtown Saline. Radzik has been in touch with the post commander in Brighton.

Marl noted that, to some extent, Saline's hands are tied because the consent agreement approved by Washtenaw Courts requires heavy trucks to use US-12 rather than side streets for the duration of the project.

Councillor Nicole Rice said that while the city doesn't own the MDOT bridge over the Saline River, the city does bear the impact of truck traffic using city infrastructure.

Councillor Janet Dillon said there's been an uptick in truck traffic after a lull. She's noticed debris coming off the trucks. She said it sounds like someone's making popcorn when it hits your windshield. She also also noted the volume of dirt coming off the trucks. "There's just dirt and grit everywhere," Dillon said.

Marl said the gravel haulers will wrap up around the start of May. Then, Marl said, we will see more cement trucks. Swallow said we should see a decline in gravel trucks toward the end of April.

Dillon asked if there was a way to gauge road conditions today and again when the project was over. "So if these trucks are going to start damaging the roadway, I want to make sure that we're that there is some sort of course to have it repaired," Dillon said.

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