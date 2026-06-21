What to do in Saline: Nonprofit Connection, Independence Day Celebration at the Depot, Downtown Concerts Return

Summer has started! Here's what you can do around Saline this week.

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20 events this week on our calendar:

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FEATURED EVENTS

Nonprofit Connection Day - Fri Jun 26 8:00 am

EHM Professional Office Building

Join us for a free community event!Hosted by the Saline Area Chamber of Commerce in partnership with local nonprofits, this event brings together residents, businesses, and organizations in one welcoming space.Meet local nonprofits, learn about their missions, explore volunteer opportunities, and connect with others making a difference in our community.Whether you want to get involved, support a cause, or simply learn more, we invite you to be part of this vibrant gathering! [more details]

Annual Independence Day Celebration - Sat Jun 27 12:00 pm

Depot Museum

Join the Saline Area Historical Society for a free, family-friendly afternoon at the Depot Museum's Annual Independence Day Celebration!

Start celebrating America's 250th anniversary a little early with local history and ride the velocipede.

Free admission. All ages welcome.

[more details]

Other Events

Tween & Teen Paint and Plant - Mon Jun 22 6:30 pm

Saline District Library

Tweens and teens are invited to make a colorful, personalized pot and plant an annual flower in it. This program will take place outdoors in our pavilion. Ages 8-18. Click here to register. [more details]

Book Babies Storytime - Tue Jun 23 10:00 am

Saline District Library

Sing, play, read, and enjoy action rhymes with your baby while meeting other caregivers with little ones. Each child needs an adult lap.

Registration for this storytime session will include the following dates: June 23; July 7, 14, 21, 28; August 4. (We will not meet on June 30).

Ages 0-24 months. Click here for all sessions. [more details]

Family Fun Storytime at Risdon Park - Tue Jun 23 6:30 pm

Saline District Library

Fun with stories, rhymes, songs, and more, developing early literacy skills with our friends and their caregivers. This storytime will take place at Risdon Park, weather permitting. Ages 0-7. No registration required. [more details]

Huge Book Sale - Wed Jun 24 9:00 am

Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds

JLC’s Low-Cost Community Book Sale is a family-run project that gets ALL the books directly FROM THE COMMUNITY through our community service called Give My Books (givemybooks.com).We have some of the most popular titles available, as well as extremely eclectic vintage/ antique books that change EVERY sale. The books are valuable to readers in general, to collectors and resellers, (Amazon, eBay, Bookstores, Dealers, Etc.) with EXTREMELY reasonable prices. This is a sale that is worth coming to!!… [more details]

Whimsical Wednesday Storytime - Wed Jun 24 10:00 am

Saline District Library

Fun with stories, rhymes, songs, and more, developing early literacy skills with our preschool-aged friends and their caregivers.

Registration for this storytime session will include the following dates: June 24; July 8, 15, 22, 29; August 5. (We will not meet on July 1.)

Ages 3-5 years. Registration is requested and includes all sessions.

Click here to register. [more details]

Washtenaw Solarize - Wed Jun 24 6:30 pm

Saline District Library

Want to reduce your energy bills and your carbon emissions? Let us help you get solar power! Solarize is a free, no-commitment event offering educational resources, a group-buy discount, and connections to the local energy community. Our solar experts will help you access federal credits to pursue clean energy before the incentives expire, saving up to 45% off your solar installation. All businesses, nonprofits, places of worship, schools, and local units of government located in Washtenaw… [more details]

Preschool Playtime - Wed Jun 24 6:30 pm

Saline District Library

Children and their caregivers can explore sensory stations, practice fine motor skills, and try fun movement and coordination activities.

Ages 2 - 5. Caregiver supervision is required. Click here to register. [more details]

Tot Spot Storytime - Thu Jun 25 10:00 am

Saline District Library

Toddlers and caregivers join in the storytime fun with Tot Time! Featuring stories, songs, movement, and more, this interactive storytime is designed for children ages 24-36 months. Build early literacy skills, practice being in a group setting, and enjoy storytime together.

Registration for this storytime session will include the following dates: June 25; July 9, 16, 23, 30; August 6. (We will not meet on July 2).

Ages 2-3 years. Registration is requested and includes all… [more details]

Frostology with the Michigan Science Center - Thu Jun 25 2:00 pm

Saline District Library

Investigate how temperature relates to the movement of atoms and molecules in this exciting presentation with Michigan Science Center! Utilizing liquid nitrogen (LN2) we’ll see some ‘cool’ effects on solids, liquids, and gases!

For ages 6-12. Click here to register. [more details]

Drawn Together Graphic Novel Book Club: Good Girls Don't Make History - Thu Jun 25 6:30 pm

Saline District Library

Join us for the "Drawn Together" Graphic Novel Book Club! Adults and teens are welcome to join and discuss a new graphic novel each month.

This month's title will be Good Girls Don't Make History by Elizabeth Kiehner.

Click here to register. [more details]

GriefShare Support Group Meeting - Thu Jun 25 6:30 pm

Christ Our King Lutheran Church

The death of loved ones is one of the most difficult challenges to walk through, but it is not impossible to navigate through these times with God’s help and direction. 𝙄𝙛 𝙮𝙤𝙪, 𝙤𝙧 𝙖 𝙛𝙧𝙞𝙚𝙣𝙙 𝙤𝙧 𝙖𝙘𝙦𝙪𝙖𝙞𝙣𝙩𝙖𝙣𝙘𝙚, 𝙖𝙧𝙚 𝙜𝙧𝙞𝙚𝙫𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙡𝙤𝙨𝙨 𝙤𝙛 𝙖 𝙡𝙤𝙫𝙚𝙙 𝙤𝙣𝙚, 𝙬𝙚 𝙚𝙣𝙘𝙤𝙪𝙧𝙖𝙜𝙚 𝙮𝙤𝙪 𝙩𝙤 𝙥𝙖𝙧𝙩𝙞𝙘𝙞𝙥𝙖𝙩𝙚 𝙞𝙣 𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙨𝙚 𝙨𝙚𝙨𝙨𝙞𝙤𝙣𝙨. Our Grief Share leaders have experience, both personally and as facilitators. Please contact Pastor Don at 734.355.0662 for more information. [more details]

Salty Summer Sounds featuring Stealin' Copper Band - Thu Jun 25 7:00 pm

W Henry Parking Lot

Join us for the first concert of the 2026 Salty Summer Sounds season featuring Stealin' Copper Band. Bring your lawn chairs, grab dinner downtown, and enjoy a night of live music under the summer sky.📅 Thursday, June 25🕖 Music starts at 7:00 PM📍 West Henry Street Parking Lot. Whether you're a longtime fan or joining us for the first time, Salty Summer Sounds is all about great music, warm evenings, and connecting with friends and neighbors in the heart of our community.About the Band: Stealin'… [more details]

Family Fun Storytime - Fri Jun 26 10:30 am

Saline District Library

Drop-in fun with stories, rhymes, songs, and more, developing early literacy skills with friends and their caregivers.

This storytime will take place outside in our shaded pavilion. In case of inclement weather, we will move inside to the Youth Program Room.

The summer storytime session includes the following dates: June 26; July 10, 17, 24, 31; August 7. We will not meet on July 3.

Ages 0-7.

[more details]

Drop-In Family Movie: Migration - Fri Jun 26 2:00 pm

Saline District Library

Drop in for a Friday Family movie! We will be watching Migration (2024). Peanut-free snacks are welcome. Ages 3-12. Caregiver supervision is required. No registration required. [more details]

Growing in God's Love / Reaching Out & Building Up - Fri Jun 26 6:00 pm

Christ Our King Lutheran Church

In the parable of the Good Samaritan, Jesus teaches what it means to be a (good) neighbor. During this year’s event we will explore this through engaging activities for all generations. Registration link below!

Friday June 26 (6:00 PM – 8:00 PM): Check-in and fun kickoff activities. This year's keepsake is a custom etched water bottle.

Saturday June 27 (Starts at 8:30 AM): Opening devotion, our hands-on service projects (bed building and quilt tying), the ever-popular scavenger… [more details]

Inside Scoop on Murder Mysteries with Author Eloise Corvo - Fri Jun 26 7:00 pm

Fine Print Books

Join author Eloise Corvo at Fine Print Bookshop for a discussion on how to sharpen your eye as a reader, or watcher, of mystery fiction!Eloise will pull back the curtain to show how she plots a murder mystery, and share tips and tricks when you're trying to figure out "whodunnit." They'll also chat about her latest book, Tunnel Vision, the second in the bestselling Stone's Throw Mystery series. Audience Q&A and book signing included! [more details]

Kerrytown Concert House

From Mozart’s luminous elegance to Dvořák’s folk-inspired vitality, the 2nd installment of Great Lakes Chamber Music Festival’s residency at Kerrytown Concert House this season traces a rich spectrum of musical expression. Clarinetist David Shifrin joins the Candide Quartet for Mozart’s beloved Clarinet Quintet in A major, a cornerstone of the chamber repertoire whose graceful lyricism and warmth highlight the instrument’s singing voice. Shifrin then takes center stage in Stravinsky’s Three… [more details]

You're in the loop! For more things to do, or to post your own event, visit our Community Calendar.

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