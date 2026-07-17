What to do in Saline: Jazz at the Mansion, Legion Steakout, Kid on the Range, Milan Garden Tour, and More

The annual Jazz in the Park is moving to the Davenport/Curtiss Mansion. That's the big event this weekend - but it's not the only one.

Have a look.

Post your events by 4 p.m. Sunday to be included in Monday's feature.

8 things to do this weekend: Friday, Jul 17 - Sunday, Jul 19

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FEATURED EVENTS

Kids on the Range Day - Sat Jul 18 9:00 am

Tri-County Sportsmen's League

Online pre-registration required: $25 till July 1, and $35 from July 1 on.Our mission is to introduce kids 8-18 to the fun of sport shooting in a safe and fun environment. The first 60 kids, ages 8-18, who apply are treated to a half-day on our outdoor ranges, where they receive one-on-one coaching.

The kids are divided into teams of five and are assigned to ranges by age:

• 8-11 go to Archery, Pistol, and Rifle

• 12-18 go to Action/Large Caliber, Pin Shoot, and Trap

In addition to providing… [more details]

Milan Garden Tour - Sat Jul 18 10:00 am

Hack House Museum

Milan Garden Club will host a self-guided tour of 7 local Milan Gardens. Food trucks and vendors will be at the Hack House for the duration of the event [more details]

Visit Rentschler farm - Sat Jul 18 12:00 pm

Rentschler farm

Summer day at the farm noon to 3:00 p.m. Walk around Saline's 1940s farm-- visit the chickens and sheep, and check out the farm garden and gift shop [more details]

Jazz at the Mansion - Sat Jul 18 4:00 pm

300 E Michigan Ave

FREE-Bring your lawn chairs.4:00pm-8:00pmLive Music on the Lawn for the whole family Food Trucks Art Vendors and a Kidz KornerFeaturing:Doug Horn Trio 4:00-5:00Demetrius "Krayon" Nabors 5:30-6:30John E Lawrence 7:00-8:00(John E Lawrence's performance is generously funded by the Carl f Schrandt Endowment Fund of the Saline District Library) [more details]

Other Events

Family Fun Storytime - Fri Jul 17 10:30 am

Saline District Library

Drop-in fun with stories, rhymes, songs, and more, developing early literacy skills with friends and their caregivers.

This storytime will take place outside in our shaded pavilion. In case of inclement weather, we will move inside to the Youth Program Room.

The summer storytime session includes the following dates: July 17, 24, 31; August 7.

Ages 0-7. No registration required.

[more details]

Sons of The American Legion Steakout - Fri July 17 4:00 p.m.

American Legion Hall

The Sons of the American Legion hold their Steakout from 4-7 p.m. Enjoy a NY Strip cooked to order, with a baked potato, Normandy broccoli, cole slaw - all for $23. The Sons of the American Legion are responsible for the patriotic mural on the way thanks to events like this.

The Great Summer Read: Jurassic Park - Sat Jul 18 10:00 am

Saline District Library

The Great Summer Read is a joint reading program for teens and adults with fun activities, trivia, and prizes. We are reading Jurassic Park by Michael Crichton, and there will be weekly trivia questions based on the book starting Saturday, July 4. Every correct answer will earn an entry into prize drawings!

Click here to register. [more details]

The Steel City Rovers Live! - Sat Jul 18 8:00 pm

Stony Lake Brewing Co.

Saline's favorite live music series is back! Acoustic Routes Concerts is thrilled to bring the Steel City Rovers back to Stony Lake Brewing for an unforgettable night of music.

Hailing from Hamilton, Ontario, the Steel City Rovers have legal claim to their own unique, foot-stomping genre: "Celtibilly."

They seamlessly fuse traditional Celtic music with North American roots, bluegrass, and folk. Known for their powerful, emotive vocals and a commanding, raucous live presence, they effortlessly… [more details]

Saline Main Street’s 3rd Annual Golf Outing Fundraiser! - Sun Jul 19 9:00 am

Brookside Golf Course

⛳️ Join us for Saline Main Street’s 3rd Annual Golf Outing Fundraiser!📅 Sunday, July 19, 2026⏰ Tee Time: 9:00 AM📍 Brookside Golf Course, SalineWe are looking for golfers, sponsors, and raffle prize donations to make this event a success!$75 Individual | $300 Foursome🏌️ Sponsor Holes $100 Carts $200Support a great cause while enjoying a fun day on the course—all proceeds benefit Saline Main Street, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit supporting our downtown and local businesses.⛳️ Sign up for the 2026 Saline… [more details]

You're in the loop! For more things to do, or to post your own event, visit our Community Calendar.

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